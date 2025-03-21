Epic Games teases the arrival of Fortnite OG Season 3

Fortnite OG Season 3 is the latest of many popular chapters from the past that Epic Games has recently introduced. The upcoming season was announced via a short video posted by the developers on X, with the clip teasing the arrival of the beloved map.

Here's all you need to know about the Fortnite OG Season 3 teaser and the Easter eggs and references in it.

Epic Games teases upcoming Fortnite OG Season 3 through a unique clip

Epic Games recently posted a clip teasing the arrival of Fortnite OG Season 3, leaving fans and nostalgic players excited. The third season of the first chapter of the game was pivotal in the game's lore, providing foundational information regarding The Seven and the scientist.

The short clip depicts the Visitor hurtling through space towards the island, while a meteor is charting its course in front, which is reflected on his visor. The Visitor was one of the most important protagonists in Chapter 1 Season and a pivotal character in Season 3.

The meteor was another important aspect, first spotted in the sky during Season 3. It struck Dusty Depot in Season 4 and returned as an unnamed POI in Season X. Meteors were an integral part of the plot since they were used as vehicles by The Seven.

The arrival of the OG season could bring back many legendary and iconic locations on the Fortnite map, such as Dusty Divot, Fatal Fields, Frosty Flights, and possibly, the meteor. The much-awaited OG Season 3 is set to arrive in the game on March 25, 2025. With an array of major updates lined up for the coming weeks, players can expect many changes to make their way to the game.

