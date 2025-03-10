"Who the hell is “Spider Gamer”: Fortnite community left confused with odd Bundle in Item Shop

The Fortnite Item Shop offers unique cosmetics and items, ranging from skins and Pickaxes to Back Blings, Emotes, and more. Epic Games also curates a host of unique bundles known as locker bundles — an assortment of cosmetic items used by professional players, streamers, and celebrity content creators.

It comes as no surprise that sets like Clix's and BenjyFishy's Locker Bundles are gaining popularity. However, a new bundle seemed to make its way to the Fortnite Item Shop, leaving players wondering who the streamer or player associated with it was. u/JY1828 took to Reddit, clearly outlining his confusion:

Reacting to the post, another Redditor hilariously mentioned that they just might end up finding their own locker bundles in the Item Shop someday. u/JHRequiem replied to the comment, stating that they would love to get their hands on it:

Comment byu/JY1828 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Meanwhile, another user came up with a bright idea, suggesting that Epic Games should do a monthly locker lottery, allowing random players to make their own bundle. u/Frequent_Attitude_11 dived into the fray, boasting their self-proclaimed combo-making skill:

Comment byu/JY1828 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

However, some of the more investigative readers, who have a wider interest and knowledge in using web browsers, quickly found out who Spider Gamer was. He was an Epic Partner and gaming YouTuber with over 4 million subscribers.

u/jtime24 suggested that his massive following could have resulted in this locker bundle partnership with Fortnite. On the other hand, u/Alone_Ad1696 pointed out that the young audience base of the YouTuber could also contribute towards the partnership since a majority of the game's players are within that age demographic:

Redditors finally found out who Spider Gamer was (Image via Reddit/JY1828)

However, people seemed to love the items included with Spider Gamer's bundle in Fortnite. While some were happy to receive items on a discount due to owning part of the bundle, others liked the unique pairing of cosmetics:

Some players seemed to like the Spider Gamer's Locker Bundle (Image via Reddit/JY1828)

Despite the confusion, players seemed to like the unique look of the locker bundle, prompting more of them to look up the streamer. With a wide fanbase spanning multiple countries, Epic Games is on a mission to promote streamers and creators from every region. So it's not surprising that locker bundles and cosmetic bundles are the way to go.

Why are Fortnite locker bundles so popular?

Locker bundles allow players to play as their favorite streamer or professional gamer (Image via Epic Games)

Locker bundles in Fortnite essentially resemble the loadouts of popular streamers, content creators, or even professional players. They are an assortment of items like Skins, Pickaxes, and Back Blings, which are regularly used by these big players or streamers.

The locker bundles are popular since they allow players to look like their favorite streamer or content creator, letting them go in-game and show off their fandom. Over the years, Epic Games has released over 100 such bundles featuring popular names in the gaming industry, and gamers seem to love these cosmetics representing their favorites in the game.

