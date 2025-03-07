Fortnite leak suggests Epic Games is converting vehicles for LEGO

According to the latest Fortnite leak, it would seem that Epic Games is working on something major for LEGO Fortnite. With the mode just having completed a year, the scope for content is massive. Over the last few months, developers have been introducing new features and mechanics. Based on the latest insight, vehicles could be a major talking point soon.

The information was brought to light by leaker @Loolo_WRLD. The individual is very reliable when it comes to leaks and has provided insight into a lot of upcoming content.

Recently, in collaboration with @Wensoing, details about a new upcoming gameplay feature called "Enhanced Resurrection" were also showcased. Here is more on the upcoming LEGO Fortnite vehicles.

Note: The information is based on a leak and should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests vehicles will be a huge part of LEGO mode soon

Based on the details provided, Epic Games is reportedly converting vehicles for LEGO Fortnite. This means that potentially every vehicle in-game could be featured in LEGO soon. This is taking into account seasonal vehicles and others that are brought in from Rocket League.

Furthermore, while this may seem like a stretch, with there already being vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, this is very plausible. Adding more vehicles will make traversal a lot easier and give players more to build — especially for those who have been actively playing the mode since day one.

Here is the concept art for what it could look like:

On an ending note, the only issue with vehicles in LEGO Fortnite is that they often tend to fall apart after hitting rough terrain. This is not a bad thing, as it is very immersive and stays true to the characteristics of LEGO. Then again, future updates may introduce the ability to build proper roads and racetracks in LEGO Fortnite.

This would be the perfect incentive to add more vehicles to the mode. With multiple racetracks in development for Rocket Racing, who's to say Epic Games isn't working on something similar for LEGO? We could expect more information to surface in the coming weeks.

