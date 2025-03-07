Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming "Enhanced Resurrection" gameplay feature

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is upping the ante when it comes to Reboot Vans. If these changes are to be implemented, players will not return empty-handed when brought back to the fray. Instead of landing and having to scramble to look for a weapon (most of the time under fire), they'll land better armed and hopefully, better prepared.

Ad

The information was shared on the social media platform X by @Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing. The duo have been providing insight into upcoming content for a while now and have been accurate thus far.

Note: Although the source of information is reliable, things should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest "Enhanced Resurrection" will grant rebooted players better loot

Based on the details at hand, this "Enhanced Resurrection" gameplay feature will allow players to be rebooted with better weapons and loot. Instead of respawning with just a Pistol, players could be given Rare Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Big Shield (1), spare ammo, and Materials (for Battle Royale).

Ad

Trending

While this will not be tier-1 loot, it is more than enough and will let players get back into the fight immediately. It will also give them a better fighting chance. Without the need to look for weapons right off the bat, they can engage opponents and help their teammates out should the need arise.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the time being, it is unclear if this new gameplay mechanic is related to the rumor of Reboot Vans getting an upgrade or if it will be a standalone feature. Since the only way to reboot is by using a Reboot Van, it makes sense if they are interconnected. More information will be needed before a concrete conclusion can be drawn.

As for when this "Enhanced Resurrection" gameplay feature could go live, there is no timeline in sight — if not this phase of the storyline, then perhaps in Chapter 6 Season 2. With Chapter 6 Season 2 only ending on May 2, 2025, there is a lot of time between now and then.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback