Fortnite leaks suggest Star Wars-themed instruments in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games could be gearing up for yet another major Star Wars collaboration. As is the norm, every year in May, the Force intensifies in the Metaverse, bringing forth characters and assets from the Star Wars franchise. This time around, we could see more Star Wars-themed instruments added to the game.

This information was brought to light by leaker @FNBRintel and shared by @Loolo_WRLD on social media. Given their track record, it is safe to assume that Epic Games is indeed working on something for the upcoming Star Wars Day (May 4, 2025). Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: While the information comes from trusted sources, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks suggest Mos Eisley Cantina's groove could be coming to the Metaverse in full Force

Based on the leaks at hand, more Star Wars-themed instruments are being developed for Fortnite. The images shared on X show a new Bass, Microphone, Keytars, and Drums being created. A lot of them seem to take inspiration from pilots of the different factions, or to be more specific, pilot gear.

Of course, this doesn't imply that Star Wars vehicles would be added to the game in May, but it is a nice afterthought. That being said, these Star Wars-themed instruments could be part of Fortnite Festival Season 8. With Season 7 ending on April 8, 2025, the timing is perfect.

On a side note, the leakers do mention that the instruments could also be scrapped. This is not too uncommon, as Epic Games often discards concepts due to reasons best known to them.

For the time being, that's all we know about these upcoming instruments. It would be cool to see a few of them added to the game, as they can now also be used as Pickaxes in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

