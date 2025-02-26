Fortnite leaks suggest “Pimlico” mode could let players become superheroes

Based on the recent Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is working on a new mode called “Pimlico,” which could support custom "abilities." Given that the Metaverse is always expanding, Pimlico is just one of many new modes to be worked on. However, it will seemingly be different from others that currently live (Festival, Rocket Racing) and a few like The Getaway LTM, which is slated to return.
The information was brought to light on X by @Loolo_WRLD and @BeastFNCreative, two well-known leakers in the community. The former has shared a lot of information related to Battle Royale/Zero Build. This article explores more
Note: Although the information comes from a reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is subject to change.
“Pimlico” mode could allow players to use "abilities", according to Fortnite leaks
Based on the information at hand, the mode will support custom "abilities". This means the creators could, in theory, add superpowers to the mode when creating scenarios. This is not new, as there are custom maps that allow you to yield superpowers. However, this one will be more streamlined.
A good way to imagine this mode would be to envision Overwatch in Fortnite. Each character would have a unique set of abilities to use, making it very different from what is currently available in UEFN. However, due to a lack of in-depth details, this should be taken as speculation.
Given that the first-person mode "Ballistic" took years to develop and implement, this could also take a while. Epic Games would want to ensure that it works as intended before making it available to the community.
Perhaps it will first create a pilot mode, allowing players to try out a few abilities and skills to see what can be improved. Once things are stable, the tool to recreate and create new experiences within “Pimlico” should be available to everyone within UEFN.
