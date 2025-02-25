Fortnite leaks hint at Lightning McQueen and new tracks as part of Cars collaboration

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leaker @SamLeakss hint at the arrival of Lightning McQueen and new racing tracks as part of the upcoming Cars collaboration. Earlier leaks and rumors had all but confirmed the arrival of the popular car-based franchise and now it seems that an array of items are set to make its way to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the rumored Cars collaboration based on the latest Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest Cars collaboration will feature Lightning McQueen and new tracks

The latest Fortnite leaks by @SamLeakss suggest that the Cars collaboration will feature a host of items and cosmetics from the popular Pixar franchise. According to the data mined and collected, Lightning Mcqueen and Mater car bodies are set to arrive alongside three new racing tracks with unique soundtracks.

Here are all the items that could arrive with the rumored Cars collaboration:

Lightning McQueen Car Body

Mater Car Body

4 Weeks of Quests with Free Rewards

3 Unique Racing Tracks with New Soundtracks

Additional leaked information suggests that the three maps could be Radiator Springs, Willy's Butte, and an area around the Wheel Well. These three areas represent some of the most iconic scenes from the movie, making it the perfect addition as part of the collaboration.

As with any other collaboration, players can expect bundles in the Fortnite Item Shop as well as individual items for purchase. Since it is a car-themed partnership, players could receive unique decals, wheels, trails, and more alongside the cars and the maps. Additional Fortnite leaks by @SamLeakss also give players a sneak peek at the supposed soundtracks for the upcoming racing maps.

The D23 event last year paved the way for the extensive series of brands and franchises under Disney to make its way to the game. So it comes as no surprise that the popular Cars franchise could be added to the ever-expanding bingo book of collaborations with major brands and universes.

Epic Games has not officially confirmed if or when this collaboration could make its way to the game. Players will have to wait for a teaser and announcement from the developers to see if these Fortnite leaks hold true. Since the new season of Chapter 6 Season 2 just began, the Cars collaboration could very well be introduced soon or as part of a mid-season promotional release.

