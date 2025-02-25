The SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is a unique game mechanic that allows players to complete simple missions and be rewarded with weapons and exotic items. The map of Lawless has many such locations where you can accept these quests and tick them off your quest list.

This guide provides all the SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Here are all the SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

There are 21 SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

The SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 can be found all across the new map of Lawless in the areas circled above. They are located in almost all major named locations and can be identified by the mini-map symbol of a computer when you approach them.

There are 21 such SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations on the map. Head to one of the locations mentioned above and look for the computer symbol on your mini-map. Once you locate the portal, interact with it to accept the quest. Upon completing the required task or mission, you will be rewarded with weapons or exotic items.

Additionally, around 70% of these locations will spawn in every match — some of the SHADOW Briefings Job Board might not spawn in the areas marked above. You might need to visit two or three locations before you come across the terminal.

What are the different SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

All SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will offer you one of three types of quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Epic Games)

Each of the SHADOW Briefings Job Board Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will offer you one of three types of missions/challenges you must complete within five minutes. These quests are a great way to earn gold and unlock special items.

Here are all the three SHADOW Briefings in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Plunder: Search or break open the buried Rare chests.

Armory type: Damage enemy players with a specific class of weapon.

Supply Drop: Calls in a Supply Drop nearby. Search the Supply Drop to collect rewards.

Additionally, it is essential to remember that the Armory SHADOW Briefing provides players with at least one quest from each weapon class. Accepting a challenge removes it from that terminal. Once completed, the terminal can be accessed for another quest if available.

