How to open the secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The new season of Lawless has players hunting for ways to open the secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and uncover its mystery. This hidden area is a veritable treasure trove that can be unlocked by sequentially turning the three pressure valves.

The secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is a great way to gain some great loot and items. Here's how you can unlock it.

Steps to open secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

As mentioned, the secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 can be opened by sequentially turning three pressure valves. These valves control the pressure that can unlock the sealed double door. Simply head over to Shiny Shafts and follow these steps:

1) Open the first valve

The first valve is located at the northernmost part of Shiny Shafts (Image via Epic Games)

The first step to opening the secret room is to open the first valve. It is located at the extreme north of Shiny Shafts, directly opposite a grind rail leading down to the southside. It can be easily accessed if you land on the north side of the location and head straight.

Once you reach the first valve, interact with it to turn it. This will complete the first part of your quest.

2) Open the second valve

You will find the second valve at the end of the grind rail (Image via Epic Games)

You can open the second valve by turning around and following the grind rail opposite the first valve. Simply follow the rail to the end. This will lead you to the next one.

Get off the grind rail and head towards the valve right in front of you. Interact with it to complete the second part of opening the secret room at Shiny Shafts.

3) Open the third valve and access the secret room

Turn the third valve to open the secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

The third valve can be located quite easily if you stand right in front of the second valve. Simply turn right and jump down to the ground. Look up and you shall find the final valve at the corner of the area.

Head up to it and interact with it to complete all steps. Immediately, you will notice that the sealed blast doors next to you will start to open with a pneumatic hiss. Once the doors open, head inside to claim the king's ransom.

The secret room at Shiny Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will contain two rare and two common chests. It will also include a host of slurp kegs and ammunition boxes, making it one of the richest loot-filled areas on the new map. This is a great landing spot to get a head-start and fight for a victory royale.

