Fortnite leak suggests new medallions could be coming to Chapter 6 Season 2

The latest Fortnite leak by @iFireMonkey suggests that new medallions could be making their way to the season of Lawless. The crime-themed Chapter 6 Season 2 began with a bang and introduced two new medallions, the Unstoppable and Super Shield Medallions. However, it would seem like more items could join the fray.

Ad

Here's everything about the new medallions that could be coming to Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless based on the Fortnite leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak hints at upcoming medallions in Chapter 6 Season 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest Fortnite leak by legacy leaker and data miner @iFireMonkey seems to suggest that new medallions could be added, expanding the current offering of two. According to data mined from the game files, three new medallions could potentially join the fray — Lucky, Power Diversion, and Explosive.

Since the current Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 seem to have straightforward names that directly reflect their actions (unstoppable offers increased melee speed while Super Shield places a Shield Bubble Jr.), these three names could suggest exciting new powers potentially making their way to the game.

Ad

Lucky could grant players with extra loot or gold, similar to the Greed boon in Chapter 6 Season 2 while Explosive could give holders extra ammo for the sticky grenade or deal more explosive damage. Power diversion could potentially have to do with the ability to steal boons or perks. However, these are just speculations fresh off the rumor mill.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Epic Games has not officially announced the arrival of any new medallions to the game. Players will have to wait for a teaser or update from the developers to see if this Fortnite leak holds true. The possibility of other medallions arriving could expand the current roster of new items and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, making the gameplay even more engaging.

These medallions could pair seamlessly with the five new boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, turning players into unstoppable forces as they take on the boss NPCs like Fletcher Kane’s and Shogun X or other players. The latest map of Lawless offers players a veritable playground to try these new powers to their heart's content and fight their way through to a coveted victory royale.

Ad

Also read: All Boons in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback