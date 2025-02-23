Fortnite adds hilarious hot tub feature in Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite is known to weave in tons of hilarious references and spoofs to make the gameplay even more engaging and offer players a unique surprise. There are many such examples, ranging from gnomes to a No-Emote spot in the last season. It seems the latest season of Lawless also has a funny hot tub feature that is leaving players in splits.

Here's all you need to know about the hilarious hot tub feature in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

What is the hot tub feature in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

The hilarious hot tub feature has left players in splits (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 added a host of locations and changes to the map, including numerous POIs and more. Outlaw Oasis is one of the latest locations added as part of the update and it is essentially a hot spring resort — it has many healing bodies of water that players can jump into to restore their health.

However, one of these hot springs has a rather unique sign—three max. It is essentially a warning that only three players can enter the hot tub simultaneously. Like most other signs in the game, players usually tend to ignore them. However, if four players enter the tub, they are flung into the air. Within moments, they fall to the ground and are eliminated.

This is eerily similar to the hilarious No-Emote spot added in the last season. Many squads have ignored the hot tub warning and jumped in directly, meeting a rather hot and steamy demise.

Easter eggs and spoofs are a big part of Fortnite so it comes as no surprise that players seem to love this hilarious new feature. This is a fun and nostalgic throwback to players from Chapter 1 as the heydays featured many such quirky features and jokes that added a spark of fun between the endless yearning for the coveted victory crown.

Where to find the Hot tub spoof in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2?

Head over to Outlaw Oasis and look for the hot tub with the blue sign (Image via Epic Games)

Players can find this hilarious hot tub spoof in Outlaw Oasis. Simply reach the named location and head to the backyard of the main house. Look for the hot tub with the blue sign in front of it.

Now you can enjoy the hilarious spoof from a distance or jump in with your unsuspecting squad and watch your hard-earned crowns get lost in the void like Jade did in Chapter 6 Season 1. This is a fun Easter egg to enjoy or prank your squad. Dive into the new season of Lawless and level up to unlock the exciting Battle Pass rewards.

