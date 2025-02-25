Fortnite leak suggests Kicks are getting a “Reactive” upgrade

According to the recent Fortnite leak, it would seem that Kicks (Shoes) could be getting a "Reactive" upgrade. This new cosmetic type was introduced during Chapter 2 Remix and became a huge success overnight. Although not every Outfit is compatible with Kicks, the community still loves them. By the looks of things, Epic Games is seemingly working on making them even better.

The information regarding Kicks getting a “Reactive” upgrade was brought to light by leaker @blortzen. The individual in question has provided reliable leaks for a while now. In fact, in collaboration with @Loolo_WRLD, they even showcased a lot of data-mined information for Chapter 6 Season 2, which has now come to pass. Here is more regarding “Reactive” Kicks.

Note: The information herein is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Fortnite leak suggests "Sound Reactive" Kicks are in development

If Kicks weren't cool enough, Epic Games is working on some that will be "Sound Reactive." While there are other cosmetics that react to certain gameplay mechanics, sound is fairly new. It would imply that Kicks worn by a player could react to the sound of gunfire, opening on Chests, or perhaps even ambient sound.

While this may seem purely cosmetic, it would be implemented as a part of gameplay. At the moment, there is an option that allows players to Visualize Sound Effects in-game. This is useful as it provides queues on the player's screen for things such as shots being fired or opponents moving nearby. For the hearing impaired, it levels the playing field by a considerable margin.

As such, Kicks reacting to sound could perhaps change color or texture when opponents are nearby. This would allow players an additional indicator to take note of and react to. Of course, this is just wishful thinking, but it is an obvious design choice and has a logical aspect to it.

There is also talk of legacy skin shoes coming as Kicks, but there has been no update on that front at the moment. That said, we could expect an update in the coming weeks/months and perhaps more information regarding Kicks in general.

