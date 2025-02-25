Fortnite leaks shine light on upcoming "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon

According to recent Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is working on bringing more weapons to the loot pool for Chapter 6 Season 2. With the theme centering on chaos, lawlessness, and heists, weapons with a high rate of fire and explosives are in high demand. As such, a new Exotic weapon called "SMG & Dynamite" is currently reportedly being worked on.

The information was shared by leakers @AllyJax_ @ and @RyanDoesLeaks. It was further shared by veteran leaker @HYPEX, who is well-known within the Fortnite community. That said, here is more information on the "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon and how it will function in-game.

Note: The information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Fortnite leaks showcase functionality of "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon

As per what can be seen in the video, the "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon will have dual functionality. Players would be able to shoot bullets from it, as well as toss C4s (dynamite) and then shoot them to explode. Having to shoot the C4 to make it explode will take a bit of practice, but it could be used in innovative ways.

Since explosives have an AOE (area of effect), they could be used to clear rooms or force opponents out of hiding. Of course, the SMG could be used to suppress fire or even eliminate opponents. It will make a fine addition to the current loot pool in Chapter 6 Season 2.

The "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon is truly one of a kind, but it will be difficult to use for beginners. SMGs are not powerful weapons or the most stable. The recoil and lack of sufficient damage will give opponents time to react. Furthermore, it is also a double-edged sword in certain ways.

As seen in the video, the C4 can be shot in mid-air. If an opponent is fast enough, they could shoot the C4 as it is being thrown. This would result in the player taking the brunt of the blast, breaking their Overshield and perhaps even inflicting HP loss. Nevertheless, the "SMG & Dynamite" Exotic weapon will be interesting to use.

