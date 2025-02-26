Fortnite leak suggests release date of all upcoming Exotic weapons in Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leak, over a dozen Exotic weapons will be added to the loot pool over the course of Chapter 6 Season 2. These weapons can change the outcome of a fight in a split second (if used correctly). With each having a distinct functionality, there's something for everyone to use.
This information regarding was brought to light by leaker @Wensoing, who has provided accurate leaks and insight into upcoming content that has now come to pass.
Note: The information comes from a reliable source but is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Fortnite leak suggests up to 17 new Exotics to be added to Chapter 6 Season 2
Based on the information provided, a total of 17 Exotics are going to be added to the loot pool by the time Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 ends. Here is when they could be added to the game:
Update (v34.10) of Chapter 6 Season 2:
The first major update (v34.10) of Chapter 6 Season 2 should go live on March 11, 2025. Four new Exotic weapons are slated to be added then:
- Tracker Reaper Sniper Rifle
- Rocket Jump Launcher
- Slap Cannon
- Exotic Collateral Damage Assault Rifle
Update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2:
The second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2 should go live on March 25, 2025. Six new Exotic weapons are slated to be added then:
- Slap Twinfire Shotgun
- Mark & Execute Falcon Sniper Rifle
- Slap Chug Jug
- Explosive Mammoth Pistol
- Rift Grenade Launcher
- Accelerant Holo-Twister Assault Rifle
Update (v34.40) of Chapter 6 Season 2:
There is no timeline for when the forth major update (v34.40) of Chapter 6 Season 2 could go live. One new Exotic weapon is slated to be added then:
- Zero Point Pump & Dump
By the looks of things, there will be no new Exotics for update v34.30. In addition to the aforementioned list, six more Exotic weapons could be added in Chapter 6 Season 2:
- Gilded Eye Drum Gun
- Exotic Hand Cannon
- Cluster Launcher
- Exotic Crossbow
- 3 Exotic Sentinel Pump Shotguns
- Hoprock Veiled Precision SMG
There is no potential release date, and based on the information provided, these are not linked to the Black Market in Chapter 6 Season 2.
Epic Games will provide an official update when they go live, but until then, this is everything we know about upcoming Exotics. There is also some infromation about one Exotic in particular called "SMG & Dynamite." It is currently unfinished but looks rather interesting.
