Fortnite leaks suggest Reboot Vans are getting a golden upgrade in Chapter 6 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Reboot Vans are getting a major upgrade in Chapter 6 Season 2. At present, to use a Reboot Van, you must collect the Reboot Card of your fallen compatriot. Without it, there's no way to bring them back into the fray. This has been the norm since update v8.30, which introduced the Reboot Van in Chapter 1 Season 8. However, things are about to change.

Ad

The information regarding this change has been presented by leaker @fn_greenfox and was re-shared by @Loolo_WRLD. Both of these individuals are well-known within the community since they have, on several occasions, predicted upcoming content that has been added to the game in due time.

Note: While the information comes from a reliable source, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks hint at the ability to use Gold Bars to reboot teammates

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on the details provided, players can soon use Gold Bars to reboot their teammates. This is a major shift in gameplay mechanics and dynamics, as players will not have to look for their comrade's Reboot Card. They will be able to buy one outright and proceed to reboot their friend.

At times, given that Reboot Cards can often be left behind outside the safe zone or near enemies, it becomes impossible to recover them. Opponents often use them to bait players in and lay a trash or ambush them as they recover the Reboot Card.

Ad

With the ability to simply purchase a Reboot Card using Gold Bars being introduced soon, this entire strategy will now be rendered useless; that is, if you have enough Gold Bars. Otherwise, you must fight tooth and nail to revive your teammate. Regarding when this feature will go live, there is no timeline in place, but it could be after the first major update v34.10 goes live for Chapter 6 Season 2.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback