Fortnite leak suggests new creatures could be coming to LEGO soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it would appear that new wildlife/animals could be added to LEGO soon. This comes as no surprise since Epic Games has been introducing new fauna to the mode every few months. Of course, not all of them become fan-favorites, but they do help make biomes seem more lifelike and active. If nothing else, they add to the overall dynamics of the game.

Ad

The information was brought to light by leaker @BeastFNCreative via a post on X. Considering their track record over the years, it is safe to say that they are reliable. That said, here is everything we know about these upcoming creatures for LEGO Fortnite.

Note: Since the information is based on leaks, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak suggests at least five new creatures could be added to LEGO

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on the information at hand, at least five new creatures could be coming to LEGO Fortnite. Here is the potential list:

Horn Beetle

Horse

Large Bird

Worm

Large Worm

As seen from the list, there is at least one creature that could be rideable, which is the Horse. The Large Bird could also be rideable, but given that flight mechanics are still rather limited in LEGO Fortnite, it may just be added as a flightless bird of some kind.

Ad

As for the Horn Bettle, it could be featured as a tiny creature, much like Scorpions and Spiders. As for Worms and Large Worms, they could be related to Fishing in LEGO Fortnite. This is because each biome will have its own unique variant of the creature. They could also be used outside of Fishing, but it's rather unclear what purpose they would serve.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That being said, not all of these creatures will be added to LEGO Fortnite, as some of them are slated to be scrapped. This is the normal development cycle that Epic Games has in place. Something similar was stated for Star Wars-themed instruments that are supposedly in development.

As for when we could see them in-game, March 12, 2025, could be the probable date. This is because new LEGO Fortnite content is going to be introduced or, at the very least, perhaps teased. We can expect to get an update about the same in the coming days.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback