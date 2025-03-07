Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming content for v34.10 update on March 11, 2025

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the v34.10 update, scheduled for March 11, 2025, will contain a few amazing additions to the game. While Epic Games has only confirmed one collaboration — which has been a major talking point for the community — nothing else has been revealed.

The information regarding the upcoming content comes from two stalwart leakers within the community: @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR. They have proven time and again to be reliable sources of information, and as such, the insights provided by them are highly accurate.

Note: While the information comes from reliable sources, it is subject to change and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fortnite leaks suggest a new collaboration with Invincible will arrive on March 11, 2025 (Tuesday)

The talking point for the first major Fortnite update v34.10 is the new collaboration with Invincible. Epic Games has confirmed that more content will cross over into the Metaverse. With Mark Grayson now having a blue suit, an additional style for the character will be introduced.

Additionally, we are likely to see new characters. The list has not been revealed, but we could see members from Guardians Of The Globe. Perhaps Powerplex or Allen the Alien could be added as well. The latter is very popular, given his role in the entire franchise.

Moving on from cosmetic items, there are a few weapons that could be added. This includes Scorpion's Hook, which will likely be featured in-game as a Mythic. The "Pump & Dump" may also get added to the game alongside the Rocket Drill and Outlaw Shotgun (the latter two being confirmed by Epic Games).

New Exotics will also be sold via the Black Market. These are powerful weapons that are worth obtaining. They will give you a solid edge in combat and make it easier to achieve a Victory Royale. There are a few potential candidates that could get added, but it's best to wait and see what Epic Games has planned.

