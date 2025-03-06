Fortnite leak suggests multiple racetracks in development for Rocket Racing

According to the latest Fortnite leak, Epic Games appears to be working on multiple racetracks for Rocket Racing. Although the mode is not as popular as it once was (considering the player count), it has not been abandoned by any means.

Ad

If anything, the news of more racetracks being developed is assurance that Epic Games has things planned for it. With more Car skins crossing over from Rocket League, it seems like there is a lot of potential.

The information about this leak comes from @BeastFNCreative, a trusted source within the community who has provided insight into several upcoming features for the game. Here is more on the matter at hand.

Note: While the information comes from a trusted source, it should still be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is subject to change.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leak states that roughly 50 racetracks could be coming to Rocket Racing

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the details provided, at least 50 racetracks could be coming to Rocket Racing. The theme of these racetracks is unknown, but they could encompass a variety of biomes that have been part of the Battle Royale/Zero Build in the past. Of course, most of these will be generalized in nature, but a few could stand out.

The leaker does mention that some of these racetracks could be scrapped. This is not something new, as Epic Games often gets rid of certain assets during the development process. Things that don't entirely make sense or fit the bill are removed. A good example is the creatures that could be coming to LEGO Fortnite soon. Not all of them will make the final cut.

Ad

Even if the number of racetracks is reduced to half, it is still massive, taking into account that the mode has been live for a little over a year. Despite falling numbers in terms of player count, it is a great mode to earn XP from. With more cosmetics being added to the Fortnite Item Shop, there are plenty of reasons to keep it going. That said, we could expect to get an update about the new racetracks in the coming weeks.

Ad

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback