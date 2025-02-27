Fortnite announces new anti-cheat policy

Fortnite has updated its anti-cheat policy as part of its efforts to deter cheaters and online miscreants. Epic Games just announced a host of improvements and changes to its anti-cheat and deterrence system to enhance the gameplay experience for players. This comes amidst the developer's spate of serious crackdown on cheaters and hackers.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Fortnite anti-cheat policy.

Fortnite rolls out new anti-cheat policy for hackers and cheaters

Epic Games just made an array of major changes to Fortnite's anti-cheat policy in order to address recent player complaints regarding hackers and cheaters. The updated policies introduce stricter actions in terms of legal compliance as well as PC requirements in competitive matches.

Here are all the new features and changes in Fortnite's updated anti-cheat policy:

Increased legal actions against cheaters and rule-breakers

Epic Games has continued to crack down on cheaters and rule-breakers, with recent cases where the developers filed a lawsuit against an individual who stole Fortnite accounts and resold them. This comes in addition to the recent lawsuit filed against a player who cheated in a competitive tournament.

Following Epic's legal actions, Cronus devices have removed Fortnite and Rocket League gamepacks and scripts (that were used to help people cheat) from their website. Additionally, as part of the changes, Cronus hardware and any other device that offers a competitive advantage are restricted in these games, and using them will result in a cheating ban.

New PC requirements for tournaments

As part of the changes to the anti-cheat policy, PC players competing in tournaments will need to enable TPM and Secure Boot in addition to having an account level of 350 or higher.

TPM is essentially a secure hardware component that can help verify security settings, preventing malware and cheats from tampering with in-game settings and measures. Players can head over to the Microsoft guide on enabling TPM to stay in compliance with these changes.

Additionally, Secure Boot is a security feature that will further prevent malware from being inserted in the PC's boot process and aimbots and gameplay hacks from being deployed during the startup process. It also ensures that bootloaders come from a trusted source.

Second chance for cheaters

As part of the new policy against cheaters and hackers, Epic Games has decided to give a second chance to players who made a bad decision by using the aforementioned exploits.

Starting in April 2025, players will be moved to a one-year matchmaking ban for first-time cheating offenses, allowing former cheaters to learn from their mistakes while still ensuring the required punishment and deterrence to cheating. However, a second offense will result in a lifetime ban.

During this ban, players will be able to log in and text/voice chat with other players but will not have access to matchmake into Epic or creator-made experiences. Additionally, they will also not be able to spectate other players.

However, one of the most interesting announcements regarding the implementation of this policy is that all current lifetime cheating bans that have been in effect for more than a year will be lifted. Meanwhile, players who have sold cheats or broken other rules resulting in a lifetime ban will still be banned.

Apart from this, Epic Games is also taking steps to prevent game-breaking exploits and make the game code harder for cheat creators to analyze. They are also using Easy Anti-Cheat’s kernel driver to protect the game while it runs, apart from utilizing statistical analysis and machine learning algorithms to identify all suspicious activities.

