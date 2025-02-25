Is Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build being disabled?

Based on an update provided by Epic Games, yes, Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build will be disabled from March 4, 2025, for the Brazil, Oceania, Middle East, and Asia server regions. The EU and NAC regions will continue to offer Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build until the end of OG Season 2 on March 25, 2025. This is how Epic Games announced their decision:

"We’re disabling Ranked OG Zero Build for all server regions due to matchmaking health. The roll out will begin starting March 4. For Brazil, Oceania, Middle East, and Asia server regions, Ranked OG Zero Build will be disabled on March 4.EU and NAC regions will continue to offer Ranked OG Zero Build until the end of OG Season 2 on March 25."

Players in the Brazil, Oceania, Middle East, and Asia server regions will not be left hanging, as they can still complete their Ranked journey. Come March 4, 2025, you can change your matchmaking region to NAC or EU to continue playing Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build (Chapter 1 Season 2).

There will likely be some ping issues, as the server regions will be vastly different, but you will be able to play, nonetheless. Although not ideal, this is a solid alternative, and while this is sad news for Zero Build players, there is a ray of hope.

Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build could return in the future

Although the Zero Build mode for Fortnite Ranked OG is being disabled, it could return in the near future. This is due to how popular Zero Build has become since making its debut on March 29, 2022. This is what Epic Games had to say:

"Ranked OG Zero Build may be brought back in the future, dependent on matchmaking health. We’ll continue to evaluate the availability of Ranked Modes to optimize for matchmaking times, fairness, and ping."

With less than 1,000 players in Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build as of this writing, it's understandable why Epic Games wants to disable it. Resources being allocated to keep the servers online could be put to use elsewhere.

Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build current player count (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

That said, Epic Games will provide an update if and when their decision changes. Until then, you have a few days in hand to enjoy Fortnite Ranked OG Zero Build on a server of your choice. Make the most of it while you can, but make sure that you don't level up beyond 170 in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 before March 11, 2025.

