Leveling up beyond 170 in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 before March 11, 2025, is not a good idea

While the headlines may sound strange, you shouldn't go above level 170 in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 just yet. This is especially true if you have the Battle Pass. While Epic Games will not penalize you for wanting to reach for the stars and an absurdly high Seasonal Level, you will be wasting your time.

Ad

This is because you will stop getting "Level-up Redeems" if you exceed level 170. You cannot store them for the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass Super Styles, which will unlock on March 11, 2025.

The information was shared by a fellow player @BeeYourseIves and re-shared by @archer_fortnite, a well-known leaker for Save The World. Here is more on the topic at hand and what to do if you have already gone beyond level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Stay below level 170 until March 11, 2025, or you'll have to grind needlessly to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

As mentioned in the post, if you're below level 170, it's a good time to stop playing the game, at least for a few days. With Battle Stars out of the picture, you can no longer accumulate them to unlock content that is currently hard-locked for a later date.

Ad

You now redeem cosmetics as you level up. This means even if you potentially reach Seasonal Level 1,000, you must still earn an additional 30 levels after March 11, 2025, to redeem Super Styles. If you enjoy grinding XP, this shouldn't be a problem. Even if you're already at the maximum Seasonal Level cap of 200, there's nothing wrong with earning more XP.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, if you have limited time to play, you may want to slow down or stop playing for a while. Store up your Supercharged XP and wait until the given time and date. With Quests and Milestones left pending, you will get a lot of XP each match. You will not have to work beyond level 200 to earn all Battle Pass cosmetics. As such, you need not invest extra hours into the game.

Ad

On an ending note, it is unclear why Epic Games chose to do this. It could be a design choice implemented to get players to slow down or perhaps an oversight. Whichever the case, it is very reminiscent of the time a Fortnite player reached Level 1000 in Chapter 6 Season 1 and regretted it immediately.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback