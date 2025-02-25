How to complete Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 has been all the rage of late. Players have been wondering what it's about, and how they can complete it. In short, to complete it, you need to travel to the Landmark called Predator Peak, which south of the Crime City Named Location.

Ad

It is impossible to miss Predator Peak, as it's essentially a giant wolf that has been carved out of the mountain and has gold veins running through it. Just be careful when approaching the POI as it has become a hot-drop spot. Here is more on the topic at hand and some insight into the Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Go to Predator Peak to complete Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

While you simply need to go to Predator Peak to complete the Secret Quest, a little twist is involved. There's some good news and bad news.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

The good news is that you really don't have to complete the Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. If you simply want to play Battle Royale/Zero Build without having FOMO (fear of missing out), you can.

There is no XP reward involved. Unlike other Secret Quests in Fortnite, this one grants no experience points. Instead, the giant wolf status will howl for you. That's about it.

Ad

The Burning Wolf will trigger the wolf howl at Predator Peak (Image via Epic Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The bad news is that if you want to complete the Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, you will need a certain character to do so. Spoiler alert: they are all paid cosmetics. With Predator Peak paying homage to wolves, you will need one of the following Outfits to trigger the Join The Wolf Pack Secret Quest in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2:

Ad

Aside from The Burning Wolf and Andy Fangerson, all other Outfits can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop when listed.

However, as mentioned, you don't really need to do any of it. If anything, this Secret Quest is more of an Easter egg than anything else. You are not missing out on any reward per se. Nevertheless, if you want to listen to the giant wolf's howl, here's an in-game video provided by leaker @FortniteNwsHub:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In conclusion, Predator Peak could play a role in the storyline in Chapter 6 Season 2, since the antagonist (Fletcher Kane) is a wolf. Other than that, there's not much else to go on here.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback