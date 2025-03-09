Fortnite leaks suggest Shohei Ohtani collaboration could be coming

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners like @NotPaloleaks and @kyoshiro10969 suggest that a Shohei Ohtani collaboration could be in the works. Epic Games is known to collaborate with some of the biggest brands and franchises, so it would come as no surprise if Major League Baseball (MLB) were next.

Here's everything you need to know about the rumored Shohei Ohtani collaboration based on Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming collaboration with MLB star Shohei Ohtani

According to the latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners like @NotPaloleaks and @kyoshiro10969, MLB star Shohei Ohtani could be making his way into the game. X user @kyoshiro10969 spotted a unique Fortnite promotional poster that had the game's logo in a unique blue shade with the letters I and E resembling the number 17 in red.

The shade of the Fortnite logo bears a strong resemblance to the signature colors of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and 17 is the jersey number of the team's pitcher and designated hitter, Shohei Ohtani. The two-way player is one of the stars of the game, so it comes as no surprise that Epic Games chose him as the mascot to foray into Major League Baseball (MLB).

Epic Games has not made any announcement about the rumored collaboration with Shohei Ohtani, so fans will have to await official confirmation regarding these latest Fortnite leaks.

Since the current Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 already contains the kneecapper in the form of a baseball bat, it could set the perfect stage for the arrival of the baseball icon. He could be added to the game in the near future as part of the Item Shop offerings or as an Icon Series skin during the season of Lawless.

Epic Games has already partnered with major sporting franchises like the NBA, so it would come as no surprise if MLB makes its way to the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can expect a host of new skins and cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more to be featured as part of the potentially upcoming collaboration.

Also read: Fortnite announces new anti-cheat policy

