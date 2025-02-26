Fortnite leaks suggest new bosses and NPCs coming in Chapter 6 Season 2

The latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing suggest that new bosses and NPCs are set to arrive with an upcoming major update in Chapter 6 Season 2. The leaks also state that players can expect a host of additional content such as new henchmen and even a specialist scout.

Here's all you need to know about the new bosses and NPCs coming in Chapter 6 Season 2 based on the Fortnite leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a jug of chug and a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks hint at new bosses and NPCs coming in major Chapter 6 Season 2 update

According to the latest Fortnite leaks by legacy leakers and data miners such as @Loolo_WRLD and @Wensoing, the next major update is codenamed "Jethro" and is set to bring an array of new content to the game.

Based on the Fortnite leaks and mined data, players can expect three new bosses, with the codenames BinGrass, HeavyLamp, and PineSoda to join the fray as part of the update. The mined data and accompanying leaks also state that five new NPCs with codenames HydraTrumpet, MarkerDeer, NovaCrab, SmallDrum, and SolarWaffle could be added as part of the update as well.

Additionally, the Jethro update will be accompanied by five new henchmen types codenamed LavaTrunk, LoneFeath, MistyFang, RapidMelon, and RusticMouse. Apart from this, three new plugins are also set to make their way to the game.

Epic Games has not confirmed if or when this upcoming update is set to arrive. However, additional Fortnite leaks have suggested that the first major update for Chapter 6 Season 2 could arrive on March 11, 2025. It is expected to be followed by a second major update on March 25, 2025. Players will have to wait for the developers to announce the changes to see if these leaks hold.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 features an island filled with crime and anarchy, with a host of new named locations, features, and an overarching antagonist. If the leaks are true, this could be the perfect setting to introduce new characters and elements to the ever-expanding lore of the game.

