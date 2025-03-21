"What skins do we think they'll remix?": Fans share their Fortnite OG Season 3 skins wish list

Fortnite OG Season 3 is almost here, and the community is excited to see how Epic Games will reintroduce Chapter 1 Season 3. One of the biggest questions among players is which old-school skins will get a remix. For those unfamiliar, the OG Season Pass brings back iconic skins from Chapters 1 and 2, but in remixed versions.

In a recent post on r/FortNiteBR, u/bbyxmadi sparked a discussion by asking players which skins they would like to see in OG Season 3. The image the user shared featured a @HYPEX X post, mentioning that the next season would arrive in a week.

u/bbyxmadi asked:

"Excited for the next OG season! What skins do we think they’ll remix?"

Many players had strong opinions on which skins should be remixed. u/Beginning-Ebb8170 suggested that The Reaper, Dark Voyager, and Rust Lord made the most sense.

u/2spooky4h hoped for a remix of Reaper, Rust Lord, and Elite Agent or Dark Voyager but predicted that Epic Games would only choose Elite Agent. u/Weary-Decision-4719 was so passionate about Elite Agent that they jokingly threatened to go bald if it didn't happen.

Others, such as u/Unvix and u/ciarabek, named shop skins like Power Chord and Brite Gunner.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/FortNiteBR)

Other comments focused on the pace of the OG seasons rather than the skins themselves.

u/Ultramare2009 and u/The_Bored_General expressed surprise at how quickly OG Season 2 had ended. On the other hand, u/MoonLord0 understood the argument for keeping battle pass skins exclusive but personally wanted a Tomatohead remix.

More comments from the community (Image via Reddit || r/FortNiteBR)

Based on the community's discussions and preferences, here is a list of the most demanded skins for Fortnite OG Season 3:

The Reaper

Dark Voyager

Rust Lord

Elite Agent

Power Chord

Brite Gunner

Tomatohead

When will Fortnite OG Season 3 begin?

Fortnite OG Season 3 starts on March 25, 2025. While the exact timing is unknown, it may begin at 9 AM Eastern Time, considering the start time of previous seasons.

Apart from remixed skins, players can expect new Limited-Time Modes (LTMs) and an updated Fortnite Battle Royale map.

OG Season 2 began on January 31, 2025, and ended on March 25, 2025, lasting 54 days. Previously, OG Season 1 ran from December 6, 2024, to January 31, 2025, lasting 57 days.

Considering this information, Fortnite OG Season 3 will likely be under two months long.

