Fortnite leaks suggest "Minigames" could be next big thing in Chapter 7

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, "Minigames" could be the next big thing to be featured in-game. Minigames have always existed in some way or another but never as a dedicated feature. That could all change at the start of Chapter 7, which might kick off sometime in 2026, as Chapter 6 could be extended by a few months.

Ad

This information was brought to light by leakers/data miners @Krowe_moh and @notkrae. It was also re-shared on social media platform X by veteran leaker @HYPEX. As such, there is a lot of authenticity behind the information provided.

Here is more insight into these Fortnite "Minigames" and what they could bring to the game's ecosystem.

Note: The information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite leaks suggest bowling, jenga, and beach ball could be featured as "Minigames"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the information at hand, a plethora of "Minigames" could be featured in Fortnite Chapter 7, including bowling, jenga, and beach ball. The list could be much longer since adding only three minigames wouldn't make sense.

However, introducing just three at the start would allow Epic Games to get a better feel and understand the pulse of players and what they want. The feedback could be used to fine-tune the minigames themselves.

Ad

While the list of minigames is inconclusive at the moment, we do know for a fact that their development started a while ago. Based on the information shared, these minigames were being worked on for two years. However, they were likely delayed due to the Physics Update being delayed for UEFN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, with UEFN up to speed, work can resume. While there is some doubt about the Unreal Editor, it is good to remember that Fortnite Chapter 7 is slated to be created using only UEFN. This will be a landmark moment if everything goes according to plan.

As for the minigames, there could be XP associated with them. Perhaps they will tie into the PlayTime XP system currently in effect. This would incentivize players, giving them a reason to try out them firsthand. They will also likely be co-op, allowing players to play with and against each other in a bid to see who scores the most points.

Ad

Alternatively, these minigames could be featured on the Fortnite map in Battle Royale/Zero Build, giving players a break from the monotony of combat.

For the time being, that is everything we know about these minigames. We can expect more information to surface during Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, what with the "Force" supposedly being strong then.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback