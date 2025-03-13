The Force could be strong with you in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 officially launches on May 2, 2025. Upcoming content, let alone theme, is currently unknown, but rumors are floating about the internet that suggest it could be related to Star Wars. To a newcomer, this may seem like hearsay, but there is some truth to this.

Ad

If you've been playing for a few years, you're well aware by now that Epic Games collaborates with Disney to bring Star Wars content to the Metaverse. For the past three years (2022 – 2024), May 4 (Star Wars Day) has been celebrated in-game. Various collaborations were introduced, some of which even made it to LEGO Fortnite and Festival.

Furthermore, if you've had the pleasure of using Lightsabers and Force Powers in Battle, you know just how incredible the collaborations were. If the rumors regarding Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 hold true, the Force will indeed be strong once more in a few weeks.

Ad

Trending

Note: The article is based on rumors, leaks, and speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Star Wars could be a major part of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3

Expand Tweet

Ad

First and foremost, let me be clear - there will be another Star Wars collaboration. With Epic Games and Disney working closely over the past few years, it would be hubris to even consider the notion that there will be no new content. The quantity of new content and how it will tie into the storyline are the main questions at hand.

For instance, last year, Star Wars Day content was spread across all four core modes: Battle Royale/Zero Build, LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival. Of course, while Chapter 5 Season 2 wasn't connected to Star Wars in any way, a huge chunk of the content featured indeed was.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this time around, the rumors state that the entire theme of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 could be related to Star Wars. It is a bit of a stretch, but it isn't something we could or should rule out. In time gone by, large chunks of gameplay (Quests, Challenges, and parts of the storyline) were related to Star Wars.

A major hint toward Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 being related largely to Star Wars comes from the latest LEGO Pass. It will be valid from March 11 to May 2, 2025. With May 4 being Star Wars Day, there will be another dedicated LEGO Pass introduced for the occasion, similar to what we had last year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another major factor to take into consideration is that Andor (Season 2) will debut on April 22, 2025. It is perhaps the most anticipated Star Wars show coming out this year. We may finally see Cassian Andor featured in-game as an Outfit. It would be a dream come true for many diehard fans of the show.

It is still way too early to say with absolute certainty what Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 could bring. But there will most likely be Star Wars content based on past collaborations. However, the extent of the content remains unknown. The only thing we do know is that there will be a boss codenamed "DarkVortex". It is unlikely to be related to Star Wars in any way.

Ad

Lastly, while the upcoming "Staying Solo Quest Pack" could be related to Han Solo, it could also very well be related to Solo Leveling. Given how much Epic Games loves introducing anime-related content to the game, it may just be a new Anime Bundle for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3. Until more information is revealed and/or leaked, this is everything we know for now.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback