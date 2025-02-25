Andor season 2 trailer features the start of a revolution

After much clamoring from fans regarding where the trailer for Andor season 2 was, Disney and Lucasfilm finally decided to release it. The first trailer for the upcoming season of the Star Wars show premiered online yesterday, on Monday, February 24, 2025. Fittingly set to the tune of The Revolution Starts Now by Steve Earle, the trailer gives fans exactly what they want.

The first trailer for Andor season 2 promises a revolution to come. Fans get to see many returning characters not only from season 1 of the show but from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as well. It looks like it will be tying up to the Rebellion taking the revolution against the Empire.

Alongside that, it also looks like Disney is marketing the upcoming season to be a prestigious watch as it opens up with critic quotes giving acclaim to the show's first season.

While not many story beats are offered here, fans get a general idea of what the season will be about and how it will tie up Cassian's story in the moments leading up to Rogue One.

Andor season 2's first trailer teases the events leading up to Rogue One

In the first trailer for Andor season 2, fans will see the return of Diego Luna as the titular character. The trailer offers glimpses of him infiltrating the ISB headquarters while also trying to take out Imperials in ships. Fans also get to see sequences involving characters like Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen and Adria Arjona's Bix.

Given that the first season was building up to the start of a revolution, fans can certainly expect to see these characters finally taking the fight to the Empire. However, the big surprise of the trailer comes in the return of Ben Mendelsohn as General Orson Krennic. Last seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Krennic was overseeing the development of the Death Star.

Given that this is what Andor has been building up to all along, fans can certainly expect Krennic to have an important role in the series. Not to mention, the other Rogue One character returning here is K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk. Fans will certainly see the first meeting between Cassian and him in Andor season 2.

Season 2 will also be taking place four years before the events of Rogue One. So, the 12-episode season will be divided into three-episode arcs with each arc covering one year.

When does Andor season 2 come out?

Andor season 2 is set to premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ when it releases on April 22, 2025. From there on out, the show will release three episodes every week over four weeks. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Andor Season Two will see him transform from soldier to leader to hero on the way to his epic destiny. From the very first scene, Cassian’s story has activated an ever-widening ensemble of allies and enemies.

It continues:

"Season Two will see these relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Who will live to see their dream realized? Who will realize what that dream cost?"

This is also set to be the final season.

