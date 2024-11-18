8 shows to watch while waiting for Andor season 2

Created by Tony Gilroy and a part of the Star Wars franchise, Andor is a sci-fi series that serves as a prequel to the film Rogue One. Starring Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and others, the movie revolves around Cassian Andor (Luna), a thief-turned-rebel, and explores his change of heart and the origins of the Rebel Alliance.

When Luna’s home planet of Kenari is destroyed by the Imperial’s mining project, Luna turns against the Empire and becomes a skilled warrior. The show has received positive reviews and includes thrilling action sequences, gripping political storylines, and magnificent visuals.

As one awaits for Andor’s story to progress in season 2, here’s a list of eight other sci-fi series that are similarly-themed.

The Expanse, Halo, and other shows to watch if you liked Andor

1) Battlestar Galactica (2004) - Amazon Prime Video

Trending

Still from Battlestar Galactica (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the 1978 series of the same name, Battlestar Galactica is a sci-fi show starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, and others. The show is set in a time when androids attack human space colonies. Only a few thousand humans who were aboard spaceships survived the attack.

Battlestar Galactica is the only surviving military ship and under the leadership of fleet commander William and President Laura, the ship’s crew decide to guide the human survivors to a new colony, called Earth. The show is critically acclaimed, even winning a Peabody award and like Andor, is a compelling space drama with impressive visuals.

2) Star Trek: Discovery - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Star Trek: Discovery (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek: Discovery is a sci-fi adventure series that begins in the 23rd century, which is a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series. Starring Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, and others, the show is about commander Michael Burnham, who starts a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire.

Subsequently, she is court-martialed and reassigned to the USS Discovery, which comes across many adventures. Like Andor, the show is a prequel and set in distant space. The series has been positively received and viewers who like series about space adventures should watch this one.

3) The Expanse - Amazon Prime Video

Still from The Expanse (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a novel series by James S.A. Corey, The Expanse is a sci-fi series developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and features Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Thomas Jane, and others. The show is set in the future where humans have successfully colonized the Solar System. It follows a group of UN Security Council members, who come across a conspiracy to destroy this arrangement.

The show has received praise for its visuals and character depth. The philosophical and existential aspects of the series have also been appreciated. Like Andor, the show has a similar look and tone and should therefore be watched by fans.

4) The Mandalorian - Disney+

Still from The Mandalorian (Image via Disney+)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, Gina Carano, and others, The Mandalorian, is a space Western series created by Favreau and is set five years after the Star Wars film, Return of the Jedi. The show is about Din Djarin (Pascal), a bounty hunter, who is hired to find a special child, Grogu, but instead decides to protect him from Imperial forces.

The show is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise and has received positive reviews, even winning multiple awards. Like Andor, the series is set in the same Star Wars universe and therefore fans of the franchise should definitely have this on their list.

5) Killjoys - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Killjoys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Aaron Ashmore, Hannah John-Kamen, Luke Macfarlane, and others, Killjoys is a Canadian sci-fi adventure series about three bounty hunters—Dutch, John, and D’avin, who work for the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC). The series is set in a multi-system universe known as the Quad.

The trio are tasked with apprehending people or property by their agency and remain neutral. Yet, their past comes back to haunt them, which causes trouble. The show mixes comedy with adventure and is full of fiery action scenes, which fans of Andor will also enjoy. The show has received positive reviews and has been nominated for various awards.

6) Foundation - Apple TV+

Still from Foundation (Image via Apple TV+)

Based on the stories of Isaac Asimov, Foundation, is a sci-fi series created by David Goyer and Josh Friedman. Featuring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and others, the show is set in a future where galaxies are ruled by the emperor Cleon and his clones. Amidst this, a psychology professor, Hari Seldon, prophesizes that the Cleonic empire will soon fall to ruin and create a ‘Foundation’ that will at least protect the human culture.

The show follows Hari and his followers, who decide to save humanity amidst power struggles and collapse. Like Andor, the show has a rich sci-fi backdrop with a character-driven story. The series was praised for its epic scale and score.

7) For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Still from For All Mankind (Image via Apple TV+)

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones, Michael Dorman, Krys Marshall, and others, For All Mankind, is a sci-fi drama co-created by Ronald D. Moore. The show presents an alternate series of events that depict a human society where the global space race has not stopped.

The show features real-life figures that are played by actors of added through footage. Each season takes place 10 years later, beginning with 1969 and the Soviet Union’s successful crewed landing on the Moon. Now, it’s up to NASA to match the pace. Similar to Andor, the show is based on themes of courage and bravery despite overwhelming odds.

8) Halo - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Halo (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Shabana Azmi, Pablo Schreiber, Kate Kennedy, and others, Halo is a military sci-fi series developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. It is based on a video game franchise and revolves around a galactic war between the UN Space Command and an alliance of several alien races, called the Covenant.

The series has received praise for its action scenes and visual effects. Set in the 26th century, the show has themes of survival and personal trauma that lend a blending of action-packed battles with somber deliberation on one’s problems. Like Andor, the show has a gripping narrative and similar political aspects.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a sci-fi show of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback