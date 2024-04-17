Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's prior HBO stint before The Last of Us, explored

HBO's popular series The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game of the same name. The game weaves a haunting narrative as it focuses on the consequences of a mass fungal infection that causes hosts to turn into zombies, leading to the breakdown of civilization.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, HBO originally aired the first season of the post-apocalyptic drama television series The Last of Us in the United States between January and March 2023. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as the lead characters in the HBO show.

Pascal, as Joel, a father traumatized by his daughter's death, and Ramsey, as Ellie, are seen traveling together throughout a post-apocalyptic America in the series. The duo's on-screen chemistry was widely praised by fans when the show released.

It is interesting to note that they earlier starred in another HBO title, Game of Thrones. However, they never crossed paths while filming for the series as their storylines were based in different settings.

Nevertheless, they reportedly instantly hit it off as they met on the sets of The Last of Us.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal worked on HBO's Game of Thrones before The Last of Us?

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal indeed starred in an HBO fantasy-adventure television series, Game of Thrones, before they took on roles in The Last of Us. Even though they played a brief role in the former show, it significantly impacted both their careers.

Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jeor Mormont's niece, Lyanna Mormont, played by Bella Ramsey from season 6 to season 8, led House Mormont, a subordinate house under House Stark. At the age of 10, Lyanna was thrust into leadership after the Red Wedding, which resulted in the murder of the majority of House Mormont's soldiers.

However, despite her age, Lyanna proved to be a competent and motivating leader. She chastised the Manderlys, Glovers, and Cerwyns for not supporting Jon Snow and Sansa Stark during the Battle of the Bastards. She was also the first to declare Jon Snow the new King of the North.

Pascal, 47, portrayed Oberyn Martell in season 4 of Game of Thrones. He was a member of House Martell and well-known for his sense of revenge. He was also skilled with a staff.

In one of the most terrible deaths in Game of Thrones, Oberyn lost a bloody battle to Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane and the latter crushed his head.

Even though Pascal and Ramsey starred in the same show, the two actors never got a chance to meet each other. Oberyn and Lyanna only ventured within their regions, keeping them apart throughout the story.

How did Bellay Ramsey and Pedro Pascal connect for Last of Us after Game of Thrones?

In HBO's The Last of Us, Pascal plays Joel, a dad traumatized after losing his daughter. He must guide Ramsey's Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America. Belonging to the same show in the past made it easier for the duo to bond and Pascal told Entertainment Weekly that he was "grateful" for the same:

“I feel like it made us come from a family without knowing each other already. To have two characters that the fans liked make their entrance and make their exit is parallel for the both of us and a kind of bonding thing before we even got a chance to bond. So, yes, I am grateful for that.”

During an interview with Game Rant, Ramsey shed light on the chemistry between the duo and said that it "grew and developed as Joel and Ellie's did."

"We initially had this connection in that we were about to embark on this year-long shooting process together and even longer than that in terms of the impact of the show and all of the press we're doing now. So we sort of had to get along and thankfully we did and it wasn't hard at all," she said.

The first season of The Last of Us concluded precisely where the 2013 game left off. Joel and Ellie escaped death, but in very different ways, with the former telling a lie that could soon drive them apart.

As per Elle, HBO CEO Casey Bloys mentioned during an HBO and Max presentation in November 2023 that they planned on releasing the second season of HBO's The Last of Us in 2025.

