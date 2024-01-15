Succession beats The Last of Us, The Crown, and more as the Best Drama Series at Critics Choice Awards 2024

At the Critics Choice Awards 2024, the drama series Succession made a significant impact by winning the Best Drama Series award. This victory was notable as it surpassed other acclaimed nominees, such as HBO Max's The Last of Us and Netflix's The Crown.

Although Succession concluded with its fourth season in May 2023, it has been consistently praised for its critical acclaim and viewership. Moreover, alongside the show's win, its cast members Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin also received awards in their respective categories. Notably, Snook won the Best Actress in a Drama Series, and Culkin secured the Best Actor in a Drama Series award.

Which other shows had significant wins in the Critics Choice Award 2024?

At the Critics Choice Awards 2024, several television shows stood out with significant wins:

1) The Bear on FX: This show won the Best Comedy Series category. Additionally, Jeremy Allen White was recognized as the Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

2) Beef on Netflix: It emerged as the winner in the Best Limited Series category. In addition, Steven Yeun was awarded Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

3) The Morning Show on Apple TV+: Billy Crudup from this series won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

4) The Crown on Netflix: Elizabeth Debicki won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in this series.

Which movies won the most awards in Critics Choice Awards?

Oppenheimer emerged as a notable winner, securing awards in several key categories. These included Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema. The film was recognized for its exceptional technical achievements and performances.

Furthermore, Barbie also had a significant presence as it won in categories such as Best Comedy, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, and Best Song for I’m Just Ken. The film's unique style and creative elements were evidently appreciated by the Critics Choice Association.

The Holdovers was another film that received multiple accolades. Notably, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress, and Dominic Sessa was recognized as the Best Young Actor/Actress for their performances in the film.

Where was the Critics Choice Awards 2024 held?

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 were held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.

Who voted for the Critics Choice Awards 2024?

The Critics Choice Awards are voted on by members of the Critics Choice Association (CCA). The association is the largest critic organization in the United States and Canada. It consists of television, radio, and online critics and journalists who cover the film and television industries. These members review and vote on the nominees and winners for the various categories presented at the Awards.

The winners of Critics Choice 2024 reflect the diverse storytelling and performances that characterized the television landscape in the past year.