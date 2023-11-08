The Morning Show Season 4: Everything we know so far

Today's buzz is all about The Morning Show, or Morning Wars, for those tuning in from Australia and Indonesia. This powerhouse American drama, headlined by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, first lit up screens on Apple TV+ back on November 1, 2019.

It’s a show that’s dug its heels into the competitive turf of morning TV, taking a page or two from Brian Stelter's revelatory book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. It's more than just a behind-the-scenes peek—it's a full-on dive into the chaos and charisma of the TV newsroom, touching on heavy hitters like s*xual misconduct and the #MeToo movement.

Aniston plays Alex Levy, who co-anchors the titular show. Witherspoon's character, Bradley Jackson, is a field reporter whose impulsive nature threatens the network's stability.

The series also incorporates contemporary issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and examines the struggles of a network contemplating a takeover by a tech titan in its third season. And as the industry buzzes, so do we with the news that season 4 is on the horizon.

Is there a season 4 of The Morning Show?

You bet there is! Apple TV+ confirmed it, although they've kept mum on the actual drop date. Here’s the scoop: despite a dip in viewership, The Morning Show got the green light for a fourth season back in May 2023. We've been playing the waiting game every two years for a fresh season, so if we're betting folks, we'd circle Fall 2025 on our calendars.

Yet, let's not forget those writer's guild and SAG strikes—they could throw a wrench in the works. Rest assured, our favorites Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to make a comeback. If season 3’s corporate takeover drama is any indicator, we’re in for some seismic shifts in the characters' lives come season 4.

The Morning Show season 4 cast and expected plot

Now, onto the meaty bits: who's coming back, and what's brewing for season 4? The chatter points to Aniston and Witherspoon not just gracing the screen but also steering the ship as executive producers.

The Morning Show cast (Image via IMDb)

Cast details are hush-hush, but it's a safe bet that the usual suspects will return. We're talking about the likes of Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Greta Lee, among others.

Plot-wise, with season 3 still airing, exact details are sparse. However, the current season's themes suggest that season 4 might explore the aftermath of a major corporate buyout and its effects on the characters' roles within the TV network UBA. It's anticipated that the story will revolve around the results of the merger and its impacts on the main characters, potentially altering their professional paths significantly.

As we put a pin in the current season and eye the horizon for season 4, we're all on the edge of our seats. Details may be thin on the ground now, but that's the way of the biz—always leave the audience craving more.

After all, in Hollywood, the show must go on—and so shall we, waiting for the dawn of The Morning Show Season 4.