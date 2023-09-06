The Morning Show season 3 cast list and characters explored

Season 3 of The Morning Show will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The series explores the lives of various employees working on television. It delves deep into the numerous dimensions of professional life in the realm of news as it focuses on work culture, the employees' perspectives on work, and many other topics. Here's a short description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.''

The Morning Show season 3 features acclaimed actor Jon Hamm in a key role, along with many others returning to reprise their characters. Executive produced by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and other noted personalities, the satire drama-comedy was created by Jay Carson.

The Morning Show season 3 cast list: Who stars in Apple TV+'s workplace drama?

1) Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Actor Jon Hamm joins the third season of The Morning Show as Paul Marks. Paul is a huge name in the corporate world, and based on various reports online, he'll establish close relationships with Cory, Alex, and Bradley. It'll be interesting to see how his character is explored in the new season.

Jon Hamm is a critically acclaimed actor who's best known for his performance as Don Draper in AMC's Mad Men, for which he received widespread critical acclaim. Apart from that, he's also known for Beirut, Wild Mountain Thyme, Good Omens, A Young Doctor's Notebook, 30 Rock, and many more.

2) Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Nicole Beharie is another new addition to the cast of The Morning Show season 3. She plays Christine Hunter, a new news anchor who joins UBA. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she will play a pivotal role in the story. Viewers might recognize Nicole Beharie from American Violet, Sleepy Hollow, Shame, and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, to name a few.

3) Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Tig Notaro is also a part of the cast of The Morning Show season 3. Notaro portrays the character of Amanda Robinson, who is Paul's chief of staff. Notaro's a popular comedian whose film and TV acting credits include Your Place or Mine, Army of the Dead, and Transparent, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the third season also stars many other new/returning actors such as:

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Mark Duplass as Charlie Black

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

Natalie Morales as Kate Danton

Lindsay Duncan as Martha Ellison

Alano Miller as Marcus Hunter

Clive Standen as Andre Ford

The official trailer for The Morning Show season 3 offers a glimpse of the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in the new show. Viewers can expect an eventful season that depicts the cutthroat world of news media.

Viewers can stream the third season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ on September 13, 2023.