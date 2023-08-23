Jon Hamm set to return for another Boba Fett adventure

Well-known actor Jon Hamm is all set to return to the Star Wars universe, as he will reprise the role of the much-loved character Boba Fett in the new anthology audiobook, From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi.

USA Today revealed that the actor will provide the voice of the renowned bounty hunter in "Reputation," which is among the 40 short stories that the audiobook comprises. The audiobook's author, Tara Sim, recently broke the news to the media in an interview, where she said:

"Having an actor of his caliber read words that I wrote and bring that version of Boba to life is surreal, but also such an honor."

The author further described how Boba Fett's character would be explored in the audiobook. Even though the bounty hunter is a supporting character, his contribution to the storyline is of immense importance. Also, his character development has been praised by audiences of the franchise time and time again. In a statement to USA Today, the author said:

"It provided a really interesting backdrop to explore Boba's pride in himself and his work, even though he's just another one of Jabba's hired hands -- and could end up like Han if he's not careful."

In addition to Hamm, the audiobook also features a star-studded voice cast. Among some of the names that Tara Sim has announced for the audiobook are Adam Scott, Nika Futterman, Daniel Davis, January LaVoy, Mare Thompson, John Pirkis, Euan Morton, David Lee Huynh, and Shannon Tyo.

Will Star Wars' Boba Fett appear on the screen again?

A promotional poster for The Book of Boba Fett (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

While Jon Hamm will be reprising the role of Boba Fett in the upcoming audiobook, it has not been confirmed by the franchise if the fan-favorite character will be making his return to the screen.

The character did get a television miniseries named after him, The Book of Boba Fett. However, CBR revealed that Lucasfilm had not renewed the show for another season. Actor Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett in the series, was recently revealed to have visited the Lucasfilm studios to talk about the future of the character in the franchise.

In July 2023, the actor appeared on the Whatnot UK podcast, where he answered questions regarding his Star Wars role. Talking about his recent visit, the actor commented:

"There's a few things happening in LA, I'm looking to pop into LA on the way home to New Zealand and see what's happening in the galaxy. This is why I was gonna pop in and see what's going on and make sure they're not gonna put me on a shelf."

Since Morrison's visit, there has been no update regarding the future of Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise. However, it has been speculated that Boba Fett will appear in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. The report was first revealed by Making Star Wars, a source that has a track record for getting Star Wars scoops.

Jason Ward, the editor-in-chief, recently commented on the possibility of Fett making an appearance in the show by saying:

"So I think Boba Fett is in for [The Mandalorian Season 4]. And I don't think there's another [Star Wars] show [featuring Fett in the works], and nobody knows what the other [show] codenames that have been floating around are -- specifically 'Ghost Track 17,' but I think that was just a placeholder for something that was going to happen, but didn't happen, and [Lucasfilm] just keep it around in case something else does happen, and they'll take that name."

From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi is expected to arrive on digital platforms on August 29, 2023.