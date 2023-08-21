Where was Ahsoka shot? Filming locations of Disney+'s new Star Wars series explored

A spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is all set to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET. This U/A 13+ rated adventure science fiction drama was created by Dave Filoni under the production of Lucasfilm in Los Angeles County, California. The first season of this series consists of eight episodes.

The story follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, who wants to protect the vulnerable galaxy no matter the threat. The series is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Ahsoka first appeared in The Mandalorian, where she fights Morgan Elsbeth to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader.

The main cast includes Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ray Stevenson. The official storyline from IMDb is as follows:

“After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

Behind the scenes: Filming the sci-fi epic Ahsoka in Los Angeles County

The trailer showcases the amazing backdrop of the series, which was shot in Los Angeles. Many important sequences were shot in the county’s vast and versatile landscape.

The primary production location is in the county’s southwestern part, at The MBS Media Campus, 1600 Rosecrans Avenue, in Manhattan Beach. The initial shooting started in May 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022.

The studio is one of the largest and best-equipped, with 15 sound stages. The location is highly sought-after for filming, featuring a New York Street backlot and production offices with stage access, facilitating filmmakers for various projects. The train yard location in El Segundo, Santa Monica Bay, features several scenes.

The series includes spacecraft and other galaxy-related screen elements, which were shot effectively in this studio. The same location has been used in many Star Wars movies and series, such as The Mandalorian.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on July 27, 2023, Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, talked about her experience of shooting this series.

“When we walked onto the Ahsoka set, I would say, ‘We’ve come a long way from Sin City’s tape on the floor to the Volume,’ and it’s been pretty remarkable watching how all of the tech and the ways we do it change. We filmed in tandem the whole time," she said.

"It was a six-month shoot, and it probably would’ve been a year had we not had two different crews filming multiple different episodes at the same time. So it was a lot, and it was constantly being jumbled around, but Dave made pre-vises or pre-animations for the entirety of each episode. He brought that over from his animation work, but he wouldn’t let us really watch it,” she added.

The same production set has been used in other well-known films like Avatar: The Way of Water, The Avengers, Transformers, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

So get ready to experience the galaxy and spacecraft filmed in Los Angeles County in the action-packed series on August 23, 2023.