Ahsoka episodes 1, 2 & 3 details leak ahead of time 

Everyone's talking about the new show Ahsoka that will premiere on Disney+. If you've heard about The Mandalorian, which is another popular show on the same platform, there's some interesting news regarding the length of Ahsoka episodes in comparison. The episodes might be longer!

In the past, when you watched a TV series, each episode usually had a fixed time. But nowadays, with shows streaming online, episode durations can change significantly. For instance, The Mandalorian had some pretty short episodes, which got people curious: How long will Ahsoka episodes be?

Thanks to some insider information, we now have an idea! The early episodes of the new Star Wars series are set to be longer than most of what we saw in The Mandalorian. This is exciting because it means there will be much content for fans to enjoy. Get ready for some extended Star Wars adventure!

Ahsoka episodes runtimes reportedly revealed

Anticipation is high among Star Wars fans globally as they eagerly anticipate the premiere of the new show and immerse themselves in a new galactic narrative (Image via Lucasfilm)

New reports suggest the upcoming Ahsoka episodes on Disney+ might be longer than episodes of The Mandalorian. Traditionally, TV show episodes had standard durations.

However, with the age of streaming, episode lengths have become more varied, often influenced by factors like production costs. The Mandalorian, another Lucasfilm gem, often had shorter episodes, which raised questions about how long Ahsoka episodes would be.

Cryptic HD Quality, known for their accurate runtime leaks, suggests a deviation from the norm for Lucasfilm. The premiere episodes of the show, released on August 23, are reported to be:

Episode 1: 54 minutes 21 seconds (excluding credits: 51 minutes 6 seconds)

Episode 2: 42 minutes 15 seconds (excluding credits: 38 minutes 33 seconds)

Episode 3: 34 minutes 50 seconds (excluding credits: 31 minutes 8 seconds)

These times hint at significant variations in episode lengths so that future episodes could vary in length.

Ahsoka vs. other Disney+ shows

The two-episode premiere has a combined runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes, exceeding the durations of most episodes from The Mandalorian's third season (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian's episodes ranged between 30 to 56 minutes. This means that the debut of Ahsoka is already on par with some of The Mandalorian's longest one.

Fans are in for almost two hours of new Star Wars action on August 23, 2023! The runtimes resemble those of Tony Gilroy's Andor, which had episodes between 38-57 minutes.

Produced using cutting-edge VFX technology known as the Volume, the new series aims to manage production costs effectively. The show continues a narrative that Dave Filoni, the creator, began in 2008.

With a rich storyline encompassing quests and intriguing subplots, such as the quest for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sabine's Jedi training, it makes sense that the episodes are packed.

Today, trusted sources online disclosed the combined runtime of the two-episode premiere of the upcoming series to be 1 hour and 36 minutes. This average runtime surpasses most episodes of The Mandalorian's third season.

Dave Filoni, both the creator of the series and an executive producer of The Mandalorian, previously hinted that his series' episodes might have similar, if not slightly longer, durations than The Mandalorian.

In any case, Star Wars fans worldwide eagerly await the premiere, looking forward to diving deep into this new narrative in a galaxy far, far away.

