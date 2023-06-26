Disney+'s Andor season 2 set photos tease a return to a pivotal location

Recently leaked set photos from the much-anticipated Disney+'s Andor season 2 have revealed a revisit to a crucial site from the debut season. In its inaugural season on Disney+, Andor swept audiences across the cosmic expanses of the Star Wars universe.

The show unequivocally displayed a plethora of new locations such as Ferrix, Aldhani, Niamos, and even reintroduced a notable place from the prequel series, Coruscant, for viewers to thoroughly explore.

Beyond just planets, the first season of Andor also ventured into significant infrastructures like the Narkina 5 Imperial Prison Complex and the foreboding Imperial Security Bureau (ISB).

Disney+'s Andor season 2 set photos reveal a return to the ISB Headquarters: What lies ahead for Syril and Dedra?

Leaked set photo offers a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Andor season 2, as Syril and Dedra's fate intertwines amidst the return to the foreboding ISB Headquarters (Image via Disney+)

As leaked on Twitter, newly revealed photos from the season 2 shoot affirm that the show is set to revisit the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) headquarters.

Shooting for Andor season 2 transpired at Canary Wharf, London. The leaked image provides a sneak peek into the series return to the exterior frontage of the ISB:

Here are a quick snapshot of the extras taking a breather from filming at the ISB entrance:

In the first season of Andor, the area outside of the ISB was a stage for Syril Karn to shadow Dedra Meero, with an intention to "follow up" on their dialogue about Cassian.

Their interaction was suspenseful as Syril expressed to Dedra that their encounter made him acknowledge the value of life.

The scene also establishes a palpable tension between Syril and Dedra, the nature of which remains to be seen, whether romantic or not.

ISB Headquarters revisit suggests major developments in Empire's strategy and a potential alliance

A return to the ISB Headquarters in the season 2 - Foreshadowing Empire's strategy shifts and potential alliances (Image via Disney+)

The confirmed return to the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) in Andor season hints at significant developments concerning the Empire's master scheme and a possible alliance between Syril and Dedra.

In the climactic finale of season 1 of the Disney+ series, Syril comes to Dedra's rescue from a violent mob in Ferrix. The ripple effects of Syril's daring act will likely be dealt with in the upcoming season.

The recurrence of the ISB base could imply that Dedra might apprise her higher-ups about the rising Rebellion, leading to the formulation of new strategies to neutralize the Rebel menace.

Moreover, the outdoor entrance to the ISB could prove vital to the unfolding narrative of Syril and Dedra in season 2. It's plausible that the duo might use this specific spot for secretive meetings and intel sharing in their joint mission to apprehend Cassian.

In the meantime, the post-credit scene from Andor season 1 corroborated that the components Cassian and his comrades were coerced to construct in Narkina 5 were integral to the Death Star's lethal laser cannon.

Given this revelation, it appears that the conflict at Ferrix catalyzed for the Empire to expedite the unveiling of the Death Star in response to the impending Rebel threat.

Andor season 1 is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes