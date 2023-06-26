Disney+'s historic content sweep claims one of its most popular shows

In a significant reshuffle, Disney+ recently expelled one of its most-viewed shows in a historic content sweep. The company stirred the media following its unprecedented announcement of plans to delete some of its distinctive content from Disney+ and Hulu.

This is a cost-saving maneuver by the studio in response to the entertainment industry's ongoing financial struggles. It comes from years of excessive investment in streaming content that failed to deliver sufficient returns.

Several original series and films on the services were deleted in the purge, rendering them unviewable legally. This included several less popular shows, movies, and a handful of Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios projects.

Disney+ drops highly popular series Willow despite top demand

Willow's removal from Disney+ leaves fans shocked

New data indicates that Disney+ has axed one of its most popular series in this significant content sweep. An analysis by Parrot Analytics (as reported by The Wrap) disclosed that Lucasfilm's Willow series ranked among the top 10% in terms of popularity/demand during Q1 2023 before its removal from Disney+.

Parrot Analytics calculates "in-demand" by aggregating desire, engagement, and viewership across social media platforms, supplemented with user activity on platforms such as Wikipedia and free streaming sites.

This combined demand is then measured against the demand for the average show over a similar timeframe. Among the series removed during the purge, Willow emerged as the most popular, generating a demand that was 14.6 times higher than the average show.

The over 30 titles eliminated from the service contributed just 1.9% of total demand, including movies and TV shows. For comparison, The Mandalorian, the most in-demand series on the platform during the same period, represented 1.3% of total demand.

Despite its popularity, Willow was the lone show in the top 10% of in-demand series to be removed.

Willow's abrupt demise: Disney's bold pivot towards quality over quantity

Willow's untimely end: Disney's strategic shift towards quality reigns supreme

Disney and several other studios are beginning to rethink the high spending on their streaming services, which necessitates cuts. While many eliminated projects lacked sufficient viewership or demand to justify the cost of maintaining them on the service, Willow's removal is particularly surprising.

Recent data from Parrot Analytics affirm that the show, a revival of Lucasfilm's beloved 1988 fantasy hit, was sought after. However, the studio surprisingly discontinued the show less than six months after its inception, likely due to its failure to reach its ambitious standards.

Upon concluding the first season of Willow, Disney, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, proclaimed a new commitment to prioritizing quality over volume. This was in sync with the decision that Willow wouldn't be renewed for a second season, thus bringing the Warwick Davis series to an end after just eight episodes.

A plausible scenario could have seen the subsequent season becoming a blockbuster, propelled by the domino effect of positive chatter following the wrap-up of the inaugural season, akin to the current buzz surrounding Spider-Verse 2.

However, Disney decided to terminate the series, remove it from the service, and halt any further investment in Willow. Although this move might be financially wise, it could also cause Disney to have second thoughts.

Yet considering the diminishing returns on streaming originals, perhaps it was ultimately for the best that Willow was removed from the platform.

