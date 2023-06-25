The theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been re-imagined, raising a few eyebrows among keen-eyed fans, especially concerning Oscar Isaac's character, Miguel O'Hara.

This animated sequel had an impressive opening, earning critical acclaim, and was even touted as potentially the year's finest superhero film. However, some aspects of the movie - notably the immense cliffhanger and the mediocre sound mixing - brought in mixed responses from viewers.

Responding to grievances regarding certain theaters' audio quality, Sony Pictures committed to dispatching an enhanced version of the movie. Beyond improving the sound mixing, this updated version also made several dialogue and scene adjustments.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surprise: Alternate scenes unveiled for Miguel O'Hara and Scarlet Spider

Fans uncover surprising alternate scenes featuring Miguel O'Hara and Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony Pictures)

Twitter user Chisei brought to light two alternative scenarios from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where Miguel O'Hara requests his AI assistant, Lyla, for backup in his combat with Vulture.

In one scene, Lyla points toward Miguel, voiced by Oscar Isaac. However, the other version features her snapping a selfie of the duo, complete with bunny ears.

The reason for adding this alternate scene is unclear, as Chisei and other spectators have reported witnessing the selfie gag during the "opening week" before the updated version was dispatched to theaters to address sound mixing concerns.

chisei ⭐️ @balisonqs twitter.com/i/web/status/1… chisei ⭐️ @balisonqs people are saying there’s two versions when lyla gets miguel to ask for backup..



one where she takes a selfie with him with a bunny filter and then another where she points at him??2?/



WTF LOL is that real people are saying there’s two versions when lyla gets miguel to ask for backup..one where she takes a selfie with him with a bunny filter and then another where she points at him??2?/ WTF LOL is that real THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE 😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nrEceLeUOa

Both versions were seen by Chisei in an American theater, dismissing regional disparities. Yet, it is plausible that not all theaters implemented the updates, or some might have delayed introducing the new sound mixing and alternate scenes.

The changes weren't limited to Miguel O'Hara alone. Many fans in the same Twitter thread pointed out that Andy Samberg's character, Ben Reilly, aka Scarlet Spider, had two alternative dialogues while trying to hold back Miles.

The two lines - "I've got you trapped in my well-defined musculature, so don't even-" and "This one's called the sleeper hold, I'm using my bicep to constrict your-" were reported, though it's unclear why two versions existed.

Tesso🕸️ @Tesso_dan



There's a bunch of altered scenes and line changes in ATSV. One I caught was Ben Reilly having two different jokes when he grabs miles lol chisei ⭐️ @balisonqs twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE 😭😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nrEceLeUOa I WAS GONNA BRING THIS UPThere's a bunch of altered scenes and line changes in ATSV. One I caught was Ben Reilly having two different jokes when he grabs miles lol twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I WAS GONNA BRING THIS UPThere's a bunch of altered scenes and line changes in ATSV. One I caught was Ben Reilly having two different jokes when he grabs miles lol twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HFRqmni07G

Responding to these noted variations, Andy Leviton, an editor for the film, cryptically mentioned, "I was wondering when people might start noticing" This response hints at the possibility that these changes were intended from the get-go, unrelated to the sound mixing amendments.

Spider-Verse 2 introduces extended chase scene: What it means for the DVD and Blu-ray release

An action-packed chase scene in Spider-Verse 2 raises questions about its inclusion in the DVD and Blu-ray release: Will fans get to experience the extended version at home? (Image via Sony Pictures)

Further modifications observed in the Twitter discussion include a more extended scene featuring Jefferson Morales during a chase with Spot. This variety in scene renditions throughout Spider-Verse 2's theatrical release adds to the intrigue.

Leviton's reaction hints at the film's strategy to improve replay value. This isn't the inaugural instance of such a strategy; the 1985 classic Clue, for example, was famous for its various theatrical endings. Nonetheless, this raises an intriguing query regarding which rendition will be chosen for the DVD and Blu-ray releases.

Will these alternative scenes be featured as bonus content, or will a version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fade into obscurity, with only low-quality camrips proving its existence?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.

