Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer teases a tragic event for Miles Morales

The excitement for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse builds up as fans dissect the latest trailer for clues about what's in store for Miles Morales. With its stunning visuals and intriguing plot, the sequel promises to take audiences on another thrilling adventure.

However, the trailer also hinted at a tragic turn of events that could shake up Miles' world and change the course of his superhero journey. The teaser suggests that someone close to Miles may die, leaving fans wondering who it could be and how it will affect the story.

As with any Spider-Man tale, tragedy is a common theme, and the loss of a loved one often catalyzes the hero's growth. While Miles has already faced this with the death of his uncle in the first film, it seems that Spider-Verse 2 will continue to explore the theme of sacrifice and loss in its unique way.

Will Miles Morales face his hardest choice yet? The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer hints at tragedy and tough decisions ahead (Image via Sony Pictures)

Tragedy and hard choices have been the cornerstones of Spider-Man stories, and the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse suggests that the sequel will follow suit.

The trailer features a conversation between Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099, who warns Miles about the consequences of being a hero and the difficult decisions he will have to make. The sequence hints at an upcoming dilemma for Miles, possibly involving a loved one and the fate of the multiverse.

The trailer also includes footage of Miles' dad, Jefferson Davis, who appears to fall to his death during a fight with the villain Spot. The implication is that Jefferson will die in the sequel, adding to Miles' tragedy and burden.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Only In Cinemas June 2

However, the footage could be misleading, and the movie could still surprise viewers by sparing Jefferson or killing someone else, like Miles' mother, Rio Morales. The comic book series, Ultimate Comics Spider-Man, featured Rio's death in a tragic incident involving a police officer, which could inspire the movie.

The theme of tragedy is not new to Spider-Man stories, as the character has endured personal losses that shaped his journey and moral code. The death of Uncle Ben and Gwen Stacy are prime examples of how tragedy has fueled Spider-Man's heroic quest and challenged his principles.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales faced a similar challenge when his uncle Aaron Davis, a.k.a. Prowler, died while fighting him. Davis' death added weight to Miles' responsibility as Spider-Man and his connection to his uncle, a mentor, and a criminal.

The impact of the potential tragedy in Spider-Verse 2's release and reception

Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leave audiences reeling? The possibility of a major death raises questions about the film's emotional impact (Image via Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's latest trailer has left fans speculating about who will suffer a tragic loss in the upcoming movie. The trailer's inclusion of footage showing Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales' father, falling to his death has fueled rumors that his character will meet his demise.

Regardless of who dies, it's clear that the movie won't shy away from emotional moments and difficult choices.

Ere Santos, a senior character animator for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has hinted that the sequel is "not a kid's movie," which suggests that its themes and scenes will be mature and impactful.

cbmjoe @mcuwatts EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s mature themes have been teased by senior animator Ere Santos:



“Some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, ‘What?…I guess it's not a kid's movie’” EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s mature themes have been teased by senior animator Ere Santos:“Some of the choices characters were making in the story were like, ‘What?…I guess it's not a kid's movie’” https://t.co/Qqw9IPwx9k

The potential tragedy could profoundly affect the other Spider-People, who share a bond with Miles and understand the pain of loss. However, the sequel has many expectations to fulfill following the success of the first movie, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers and produced by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has already generated buzz and anticipation for its groundbreaking animation and thrilling adventure.

With the release date set for June 2, 2023, fans eagerly await to see how the movie will address its themes of loss and the emotional impact it will have on audiences.

