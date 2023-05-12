Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director reveals shocking ending detail

The Marvel universe is buzzing with excitement as the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse draws near. The upcoming sequel promises to be even more thrilling than its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the hearts of fans and critics alike in 2018.

Co-director Kemp Powers revealed that Across the Spider-Verse will focus on the love story between Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen and will be packed with multiversal shenanigans.

However, the film will leave fans on a cliffhanger as it sets up the grand finale in the next franchise installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Though it may be disappointing not to have a complete resolution in this movie, fans can look forward to the much-awaited conclusion in the next film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to end with a cliffhanger

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leaves fans on the edge of their seats with a thrilling cliffhanger, setting up the highly anticipated third installment (Image via Sony Pictures)

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Kemp Powers dropped a significant spoiler about the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Powers revealed that Across the Spider-Verse will conclude on a cliffhanger that will serve as a setup for the third film.

"Across The Spider-Verse is a movie on its own, but it definitely ends on a bit of a cliffhanger. I think it's a good cliffhanger. We hope that it's a satisfying tee-up for what's coming in the third film, because you want people to be excited about what's coming next."

Powers further revealed that the team approached the film as part two of a three-part story, allowing them to take a different approach. While the film features several key characters, the team had to ensure each character had a complete story arc.

"And it helps that we knew going in that this was part two of a three-part story. Since you already know that that third story is guaranteed, you can tackle it a bit differently. That being said, there's a lot of key characters in this film, and there's a story in this film that has an arc of its own that we needed to complete."

Powers even compared the upcoming film to Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, saying he hopes "this is our Empire." The comparison to the iconic Star Wars sequel has been mentioned before, with writer-producer Christopher Miller revealing that viewers have compared the film to The Empire Strikes Back of the Spider-Verse franchise.

"People who've seen 'Across'… have told us that it feels like The Empire Strikes Back of the 'Spider-Verse' franchise. It shows you worlds you haven't seen, and it's an emotional story that ends in a place where you need to see the third one. So, yeah: this is our 'Empire.'"

With this revelation, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the sequel and anticipate what's to come in the third film.

The Empire Strikes Back of the Spider-Verse: A bold comparison for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation. While it's no surprise that the film will end on a cliffhanger, what's unusual is that the creative team behind the movie is openly spoiling this detail. It's a testament to their confidence in their work, boldly stating that the film will "end in a place where you need to see the third one."

Comparisons to Marvel's Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War have been made, but perhaps the most ambitious comparison is The Empire Strikes Back. The beloved Into the Spider-Verse team has set the bar high, but their past work proves they can deliver.

The Empire Strikes Back is known for its quality and cliffhanger nature, and Spider-Verse 2 aims to follow in its footsteps.

However, the comparison may go beyond just the ending. The Empire Strikes Back is also one of the darkest Star Wars films, and Across the Spider-Verse animator Ere Santos, revealed that the team believes this is "not a kid's movie."

As such, it's possible that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may venture into darker and tonally complex territory.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises to be a thrilling addition to the Spider-Verse franchise, with a cliffhanger ending that will leave fans eagerly awaiting the next installment. The comparisons to The Empire Strikes Back are ambitious, but the creative team's confidence and track record suggest they may just live up to it.

Catch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters on Friday, June 2.

Poll : 0 votes