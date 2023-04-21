John Boyega rumored to reprise his role in Star Wars

Recent rumors from John Rocha on The Hot Mic podcast have claimed that John Boyega, who portrayed Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, may be reprising his role in the 2025 Star Wars film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

On April 12, 2023. Rocha claimed "a couple of different sources" have confirmed that Boyega will be in the 2025 Star Wars film directed by Obaid-Chinoy.

“John Boyega will be coming back.”

This report has created excitement among fans and raised curiosity about Boyega's role in the franchise. His portrayal of Finn, a former stormtrooper who joined the Resistance and fought against the First Order, was a highlight of the sequel trilogy, and many fans have been hoping to see him again in the Star Wars universe.

The news may be surprising, as Boyega has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with how his character was handled in the sequels and his experiences of racism and marginalization in the industry. As a result, some fans had given up hope of seeing Boyega in Star Wars again.

However, Boyega and Lucasfilm seem to have reconciled, and negotiations for his return are underway.

Why John Boyega's Star Wars return was doubtful

John Boyega's character, Finn, debuted in the 2015 film The Force Awakens, the start of the sequel trilogy featuring Daisy Ridley as Rey and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. While Finn was initially introduced as a defector from the First Order, the fascist regime that controlled much of the galaxy, some fans criticized the character's portrayal and the handling of his storyline in the subsequent films, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Boyega himself was vocal about his disappointment with how Finn was written and the lack of respect and diversity he experienced on the film set and during the marketing of the films.

In an interview with British GQ, he said:

"Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*** all. So what do you want me to say?

In 2020, Boyega's passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London, where he denounced racism and police brutality and shared his frustration with being "pushed to the side" by Disney and Lucasfilm, sparked both support and backlash.

"Do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side."

It seems that reconciliation has occurred between John Boyega and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy after tensions between the actor and the studio. According to John Rocha's sources, they have ended the quarrel and reopened negotiations for Boyega's return.

As Rocha stated on The Hot Mic podcast, the two parties have:

"Buried the hatchet."

While the details of their conversation remain unknown, they seem to have reached a mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's perspectives.

In summation

It's always exciting for fans to hear rumors about the return of beloved characters in their favorite franchises, and the possibility of John Boyega reprising his role as Finn in a future Star Wars film is no exception.

While some fans had given up hope of seeing Finn again after Boyega's vocal criticisms of the character's handling in the sequel trilogy, negotiations are hopefully underway between him and Lucasfilm.

Of course, rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt, and nothing is confirmed until it comes directly from the studio. However, seeing Boyega's Finn back in action, alongside Daisy Ridley's Rey and other new characters, will surely be exciting.

It's clear that Boyega is passionate about the franchise and his character, and it's always great to see talented actors getting the chance to revisit roles they love. For now, fans can look forward to the possibility of seeing Boyega in the new Star Wars film in 2025 and speculate on what role he may play.

