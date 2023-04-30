Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Cast hints at Tobey & Andrew's potential cameos

The world is eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning animated movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As the premiere date approaches, fans speculate about possible cameos by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in previous live-action movies. While nothing has been officially announced yet, rumors and hints dropped by the cast and crew have kept the excitement alive.

The animated movie's first installment revolutionized the Spider-Man franchise by introducing multiple parallel universes and diverse versions of Spider-Man, including Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.

The sequel promises to expand on the concept and take the viewers on an exhilarating ride through the Multiverse. The possibility of seeing Maguire and Garfield's versions of Spider-Man in the movie has only added to the hype and anticipation surrounding the release.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars dodge cameo questions while international trailer teases trio

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae dodged questions about potential cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (Image via Marvel Studios)

The upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sequel has fans buzzing with speculation about the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Men. During a recent interview with Extra TV at CinemaCon, stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Issa Rae were asked about the rumors, but they remained tight-lipped, teasing surprises in store for fans instead.

Steinfeld stated that there are "some treats":

"There’s so many Spider-People. There are some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats."

However, in the international trailer for the movie, there is a brief moment where Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men appear on the screen, leaving fans wondering if it's a hint at their actual appearances in the film or just a nod to the other live-action Spider-Men.

Producer Christopher Miller has further fueled speculation by hinting that anything is possible in the Multiverse, suggesting that the live-action Spider-Men could be part of the story. He also teased the possibility of references to the MCU, which would expand the Multiverse even more.

Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” @CosmicWonderYT



When #spiderman across the spider verse producer Chris Miller was asked if it could connect to the MCU he said "The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow... Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?" When #spiderman across the spider verse producer Chris Miller was asked if it could connect to the MCU he said "The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow... Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?"👀👀

As rumors continue to swirl, fans eagerly await the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to see what surprises are in store for them.

Could Tobey and Andrew's cameos happen in the post-credit scene of Spider-Verse 2?

Could the post-credit scene of Spider-Verse 2 bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men alongside Tom Holland's MCU version? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Rumors have been circulating among fans that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could appear in the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This would allow the focus to remain on the animated Spider-People in the main story while still acknowledging the live-action Spider-Men. The post-credits scene could also set up the events of the third Spider-Verse movie.

The potential cameos of Tobey and Andrew in Spider-Verse 2 could have significant implications for the Spider-Verse franchise. It could lead to a live-action Spider-Verse movie where all the live-action Spider-Men team up to fight a common enemy.

Additionally, it could mean that Spider-Verse is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), opening up even more possibilities for crossovers and collaborations.

While there has been no official confirmation of Tobey and Andrew's cameos in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the rumors and hints have certainly stirred up excitement among fans. With the movie scheduled to release on June 2, 2023, fans won't have to wait much longer to determine if their theories are true.

