Marvel confirms Andy Samberg's character in upcoming movie

Bringing a wave of excitement for Marvel fans, Sony Pictures has unveiled that the accomplished actor and comedian, Andy Samberg, is poised to bring his vocal talents to a critical role in the much-anticipated forthcoming animated Marvel saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This announcement piqued curiosity and set the global Marvel fandom abuzz, eager to witness Samberg's contribution to the Spider-Verse. The first whispers of this news broke rather unexpectedly through an intriguing Instagram post from The Lonely Island, a comedy trio with Samberg as a member.

The post cryptically hinted at the involvement of 'Jorm and Andy' with an overlay on the movie's poster, thereby sparking widespread speculation among fans, though an official endorsement from Marvel was yet to arrive at the time.

Andy Samberg to voice the Scarlet Spider

Andy Samberg brings life to the Scarlet Spider in Marvel's latest animated adventure! (Image via Getty)

Andy Samberg's role was confirmed through the official Twitter handle of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Marvel Studios disclosed that Samberg is set to animate the fan-favorite character of Scarlet Spider, also recognized as Ben Reilly.

While it enjoys a dedicated fan base today, Reilly's character was originally part of the infamous Clone Saga storyline that spanned over two years, starting in October 1994. In this narrative, an eccentric scientist, Miles Warren, alias the Jackal, creates multiple Peter Parker clones who confront Spider-Man.

Each clone, imbued with Parker's memories, initially believes themselves to be the authentic Peter Parker. Ben Reilly, one of these clones, is the first to accept his cloned identity. Once the complicated saga concludes, Reilly establishes a unique identity for himself, adopting the moniker of the Scarlet Spider.

Scarlet Spider enters the Spider-Verse

The Scarlet Spider swings into the Spider-Verse with Samberg taking on the role! (Image via Sony Pictures)

Hints of the Scarlet Spider's presence in Across the Spider-Verse started appearing in marketing materials in October 2022, followed by his logo's appearance in January this year. For now, all the fans have seen a single still image of Samberg's Scarlet Spider, indicating Sony's discreet approach toward his character.

Given the high-level secrecy surrounding Samberg's role, speculations are rife that the Scarlet Spider will significantly impact the storyline involving Miles Morales. His complex clone backstory might make him an interesting outlier among the myriad of Spider-Verse variants.

It's plausible that Samberg's unique comedic flair, a significant reason for his casting, will be an integral part of the Scarlet Spider's character. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be hitting the screens on Friday, June 2, 2023, with fans eagerly waiting to see Andy Samberg's rendition of the Scarlet Spider.

