Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg confirmed to make Marvel debut in 2023 film

Andy Samberg's Marvel debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Andy Samberg, known for his successful film and TV projects, is set to debut in the Marvel Universe. He and fellow The Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone will star in the highly-anticipated Sony Pictures Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The announcement of Samberg's role came through an Instagram story posted by The Lonely Island, the comedy trio he is a part of.

Having starred in many popular films and TV shows, including the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the comedy film Hot Rod, Samberg is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He has also showcased his talent in voice acting, having lent his voice to several animated projects.

Although details about Samberg's role in the upcoming Marvel movie are still unknown, there has been speculation that he may be voicing one of the many Spider-Variants featured in the film.

However, the wording of the Instagram caption announcing Samberg's involvement read:

"Jorm and Andy are 'in' this!!"

This suggests that there may be a twist to their participation in the movie.

It is possible that Samberg may not even voice a character, but his likeness may be featured in the film, much like Donald Glover's Troy Barnes was displayed on TV in the original Spider-Verse.

Andy Samberg joins the impressive cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

