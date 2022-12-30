Who is Samantha Davis? All about Warwick Davis' wife and kids as Harry Potter star opens up on devastating loss of first son

In an interview with People Magazine published on Thursday, December 29, English actor Warwick Davis opened up about losing his first child with his wife, Samantha Davis.

The 52-year-old star candidly talked about his personal life and how he lost his firstborn due to complications from dwarfism genes.

"I think it brings you closer together, or something like that. But it's an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone. It's devastating."

Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha's first son, Lloyd, died nine days after his birth. Speaking about it, Davis continued:

"You do learn to live with it. Eventually, over time, you're able to better understand why it happened and can come to terms with it a bit more. But you never get over it."

Warwick and Samantha experienced another setback when they lost their second child 20 weeks into pregnancy due to a miscarriage. However, the couple eventually expanded their personal and professional lives and are very happy at the moment.

All you need to know about Warwick Davis' wife and kids

Born on January 30, 1971, Samantha Davis is also an actress known for her roles in Honky Sausages, ShortFellas, and Through the Dragon's Eye. The actress has a bone growth disorder called achondroplasia, which results in disproportionate dwarfism.

Samantha first crossed paths with Warwick Davis when she was 16 on a film set where she played an extra in a film, as per Daily Mail. The duo fell in love and dated for four years before getting married in 1991.

Davis also has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), a rare bone growth disorder that results in dwarfism.

After tragically losing two kids, they became parents to two kids. They welcomed their daughter, Annabelle, in 1996. Warwick and Samantha again became parents to a son named Harrison in 2001. Both of them are actors.

While speaking with People Magazine, Warwick Davis stated that losing two kids earlier "shaped" their family dynamic.

"We love Annabelle and Harrison all that more because they're here with us. We'll always remember what happened with George and Lloyd. We'll always be grateful that we had them for the short time that we did."

The Davis family appeared at the premiere of the Disney+ series of Willow held at the Regency Villa Theater in Los Angeles. For the red carpet event, the Harry Potter star looked dapper in an all-black suit alongside his son Harrison.

Warwick Davis and Annabelle. (Image via Getty Images)

While Annabelle wore a green satin dress, Samantha donned a black gown.

Warwick reprised his role as the titular character Willow Ufgood while working alongside his family members. In his interview, he revealed that he enjoyed filming Willow with his close-knit family, where Samantha was a part of their "pod," Annabelle played his daughter Mims and Harrison was Tenable star's stand-in.

