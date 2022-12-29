Explained: What happened to Kit in Willow?

Ruby Cruz's Kit has been the most fascinating character in Disney's Willow so far. The TV sequel to the popular 1980s' film sparked some debate over its thematic elements, but as it stands, the series is gaining hefty momentum in its journey to stardom. The most recent episode of Willow, which premiered on December 28, 2022, led to some big moments, especially for Kit.

Cruz has played the character with a certain grayness, something that perhaps stems from Kit's past and her search for answers about her father. Speaking to EW about the same, Cruz said:

"You want people to root for this person, but also based on the circumstances, there's so much for her to be upset about. . . There's so much that has hurt her in her past and that is currently hurting her. She is mean and abrasive because she tries to make herself as big as possible so that she can't get hurt again. It was important for me to sort of stay true to the pain that I felt like she was going through."

In the recent episode of Willow, Kit finds out why her father (played by Val Kilmer in the original) died, increasing her latent distaste for Elora, who seemed to be the reason for all the bad things happening around her.

Ruby Cruz explains Kit's fate in Willow

Kit was never going to be the easiest character to play, and actor Ruby Cruz agrees to this. After the events of the previous episode, things would be even more complicated for the character as she tries to reason with her inner demons.

Episode 6 not only revealed the secret about her father but also brought Kit much closer to the late character. One of the scenes also depicted Kit nearly entering a void from which she could hear her father's voice. Reflecting on this moment in the show, Cruz said:

"She's just so broken at that point. . . She gets this close to seeing her father, and after she loses that she feels like she doesn't really have anything anymore. She's ready to let it all crumble and crumble with it. That is a really low point for her; that's the bottom."

The actor continued:

"She's ready to give up, . . . She's begging Elora to bring it all down, to kill her. She's searched and searched and searched for answers and she continues to get let down. She continues to be hurt over and over again. She's feeling hopeless in that moment."

The sixth episode of Willow ended with Kit floating in a pool and potentially drowning while Elora tried to save her with magic. This led to the viewers to the bigger question of whether Kit even wanted to be saved. Ruby Cruz does not think so.

Cruz also commented on how Kit's development has been different without the shadow of a father. She said:

"She's been left with this big question mark about not only who her father is, but who she is because she's always seen so much of herself in him. It's been detrimental to her growth and to her view on the world. She feels like she has to overcompensate her strength and her ability to be a warrior."

The upcoming episodes of Willow will shed more light on what lies in store for Kit. Willow is now streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes