Willow episode 1 review: Immensely enjoyable, if not perfect, start to the legacy

Following in the footsteps of its underperforming 1988 original, Willow has finally premiered on Disney+, featuring the likes of George Lucas and Ron Howard behind the camera and bringing back the charm of the classic storyline. Picking up roughly 15–20 years from the original film's story, it does not take long for this Warwick Davis starrer to delve into the fantasy world of Tir Asleen.

This is a remarkable time for young adult fantasies, owing to the growth of streaming services across the world. While this show is in spirit a successor to the kind of fantasy world that was common to a generation before, in essence, it is quite like many new young adult shows and books, which feature several interesting young characters and a struggle that goes beyond the simple world of kings and princes. Although this puts Willow in a rather odd spot, it makes for a very entertaining first episode.

Read on for a detailed review of Willow season 1, episode 1.

Willow season 1, episode 1 review: A pleasing if hurried start to the saga

One of the major challenges for any fantasy story is creating its setting. Especially with shows like Game of Thrones setting a benchmark that is quite hard to beat, Willow, taking a cue from those who have already succeeded in doing so, is quite a masterful piece of craft while building the universe around Queen Sorsha's (Joanne Whalley) kingdom.

This world-building is supplemented by some new characters like Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk), the Queen's twin kids, both of whom add some sizzling presence as soon as they appear. Marvel's Erin Kellyman is also a part of the squad of youngsters, portraying the role of Jade.

One of the problems with the first episode of the show is how much content it has. This is not presented in a sloppy or disjointed manner, but moving at such a rapid pace means that viewers will not have enough time to adjust to the new setting and characters.

With a fight, the formation of a fellowship, and a huge revelation at the end, there is no shortage of entertainment. But the fast pace means it is hard for new fans and even harder for old fans to get a complete sense of the characters and the setting.

There are a lot of things that stand out about Willow. Coming nearly 35 years after the film, it is so much fun to see the exceptionally strong CGI and the colorful use of magic. Warwick Davis is as charming as always in his appearance, and a predictable Dove (Ellie Bamber) does not take away much either.

Boorman is also a very strong presence, dripping with charisma that is very reminiscent of the brilliant Val Kilmer, who is sadly not a part of this show.

The ending is meant to be jarring in every way possible, and it does its job. It is now understandable why the show released two episodes at once. The huge revelation at the end of the first episode is bound to force viewers into catching another, which is another great achievement.

Anyhow, this is a solid start to Willow, and it will, hopefully, live up to the hype. The first and second episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.

