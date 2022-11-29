Explained: What happened to Elora Danan in Willow?

Willow is ready to bring back George Lucas' fantastic imagination to the TV screens with a series adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name. Though the fantasy film was not considered a hit, per se, it had its niche fanbase who continued to wonder about the fate of the compelling characters that made the fantasy journey so special.

With actor Warwick Davis as the titular protagonist, a major plot point in the film was a baby called Elora Danan, whose protection was the primary goal of the protagonists in the series. The evil sorceress Bavmorda was intent on killing Elora Danan, and the heroes had to fight to save her, succeeding in which, they freed the world of the witches' curse.

But as it turns out, the evil is not gone, and it may as well fall on the shoulders of Elora Danan to protect the world, as the prophecy in the original film proclaimed.

Willow: Who is Elora Danan, and will she return in the new series?

Willow is helmed by some of the greatest in the business - George Lucas, Jonathan Kasdan, and Ron Howard. It is very likely that there will be many recurring themes in the show as well, including the return of a new force of evil, even if it is not Bavmorda.

Willow (1988) began with one of the most gruesome scenes in any fantasy film. After a prophecy proclaimed that the evil Queen Bavmorda will be destroyed by a baby with a birthmark on their arm, the queen ordered the murder of all the kingdom's baby girls. As fate would have it, the infant Elora Danan is rescued and smuggled away by a courageous kitchen maid.

Willow soon becomes the protector and savior of the young princess and ends up killing Queen Bavmorda to save the child, thereby fulfilling the prophecy, but not in an exact way. Since then, fans of the film have wondered about a sequel bringing to life the full prophecy of Elora Danan.

Willow (2022) will continue the story from here on and, as indicated by the trailer, will feature a grown-up Elora, who will likely be one of the major characters in the show. Speaking about continuing the story, Jon Kasdan said:

"We are building a plan to continue the story, and hopefully, it ends in a way that demands more because we think this is a fun world, and the threats that we're setting up in season one aren't resolved by the end of it. But I also hope that within itself, the season is satisfying because it also excites you to see what happens next."

Understanding the hype of Elora's character, Disney decided to keep the identity of the adult Elora a secret. Of course, there has been a lot of speculation about who might be playing the character, but the network has cleverly shied away from any revelation.

Willow will premiere with two episodes on November 30, 2022, and hopefully, we will get to know the princess's identity then.

