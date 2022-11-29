Who plays Dove in Willow? Meet Ellie Bamber

Actress Ellie Bamber plays the role of Dove in the new Disney+ show, Willow. Dove is a kitchen assistant who's later revealed to possess incredible abilities that ultimately help her join the quest to rescue the twin brother of Princess Kit.

While not many other details about Dove are known at this point, fans can expect her to play a significant role in the plot. Actress Ellie Bamber, who walks in Dove's shoes in the movie, is a young, promising actress who's previously played important roles in films like Nocturnal Animals and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Ellie Bamber's early life, acting career, and role in Willow

Ellie Bamber was born on February 2, 1997, in Surrey, England, to Zoe and David. Bamber reportedly studied at the Hawley Place School and received drama scholarships during her early years as a student.

The actress joined the theatre at the age of 12 as a member of the Players' Theatre Club. Bamber received considerable praise for her performance as "Young Jenny" in a theatrical adaption of Aspects of Love. She later went on to feature in various plays like High Society and The Lady From the Sea.

Ellie Bamber made her film debut with Carol Morley's mystery flick, The Falling, where she portrayed the role of a schoolgirl. She later starred in Burr Steers' comedy film titled Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which also had actors like Lily James and Sam Riley in the cast.

The actress next appeared in Tom Ford's acclaimed film, Nocturnal Animals, in the role of Jake Gyllenhaal's daughter, India Hastings. She featured alongside Dominic West in the BBC 1 show Les Misérables, where she was cast as Cosette and appeared in three episodes.

In a funny clip released by Lucasfilm's official YouTube channel, Ellie Bamber is seen interacting with Willow's lead actor Warwick Davis, who asks her about her experience watching the original Willow film in the cinemas. To this, Bamber pointed out in a hilarious moment that she wasn't even born at the time.

More details about Willow trailer and plot

The official trailer for Willow was released on September 10, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the series. The trailer takes fans of the original film on a nostalgic trip to its gorgeous fantastical world, but maintains a distinctive identity and tone.

The trailer reveals a group led by Willow that is out on an adventurous mission of rescuing a princess' twin brother. While maintaining a fun and dramatic tone, the trailer promises a number of thrilling and heartwarming moments. The official synopsis of the upcoming show, as per Disney, reads:

''The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.''

The description further states,

''Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.''

Prominent filmmaker Jonathan Kasdan, widely known for In the Land of Women and The First Time, is the showrunner for the series.

Willow will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

